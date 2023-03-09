Startek Wins Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Global CX Solutions Provider Recognized for Exceptional Customer Service and Innovative Use of Technology

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgentExperience–Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been presented with a Silver Stevie ® Award in the Contact Center of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category in the 17th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“We are thrilled to see our commitment to customer service excellence be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. “As a digital-first CX solutions provider, this award reflects our dedication to using technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences on behalf of leading brands across the globe and is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team.”

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3. Startek was honored for its innovative approach to customer service, which leverages cutting-edge technology to provide its clients with efficient, personalized and effective solutions. “The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

This recognition reflects the Startek position as a leader in the CX industry and follows the company recently being named a Leader in the Global ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

