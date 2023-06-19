Startek Wins 3 Comparably Awards: Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgentExperience–Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, proudly announces its recognition with three prestigious Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth. Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao, has been honored for the second consecutive year, recognizing his unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion practices within the company.

These accolades underscore the ongoing Startek dedication to creating an inclusive work environment, highlighting the company’s commitment to diversity, career advancement and empowering women in leadership positions and driving professional growth opportunities.

“We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged with three Comparably Awards. These wins reflect our unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive culture at Startek,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. “To see my name and the Startek brand recognized alongside other exceptional companies is humbling. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the Startek associates who shared their perspectives and enabled and our company to be recognized. I am proud to lead a company that values and celebrates the contributions of all our people.”

S M Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek, highlighted the company’s strong culture, stating, “Our inclusive culture is the backbone of the success of Startek. We foster an environment that celebrates diversity, encourages collaboration, and promotes professional growth. Winning these Comparably Awards reaffirms our leadership’s commitment to creating a workplace where our team members can thrive and reach their full potential.”

The Startek commitment to diversity, equal opportunities and professional growth has not only earned the company recognition but has also attracted top talent and enabled the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. By championing these values, Startek continues to be a trailblazer in the customer experience management industry.

About Comparably:

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

