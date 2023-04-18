Startek Unveils New Brand Identity Built on the Power of Connection

New visual identity fully integrates Aegis into the Startek brand and sets out company’s mission to employ digital-first solutions to deliver CX excellence

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aegis–Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced the launch of a new visual identity to better reflect the company’s commitment to combining the latest technology and data-driven insights with its associates’ expertise to deliver memorable and personalized experiences for customers.

“I am excited to start a bold new chapter in the Startek story built around a strong set of values that inspire and drive us,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. “Our new visual identity reflects our company’s mission, vision and values and embodies our commitment to innovation and CX excellence. Launching our new visual identity completes the merger of Aegis into the Startek brand, creating a single unified identity across the globe.”

Since the merger of the Startek and Aegis brands in 2018, Startek has considerably strengthened its position as a global player and was recognized in 2022 as one of an elite group of providers with the capabilities necessary to effectively support global CX delivery.

The newly unveiled Startek visual identity and vision statement reflects the company’s focus on bringing brands closer to their customers through personalized experiences and showcases the Startek commitment to combining people, technology and data to deliver customer experience excellence for leading brands.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new look and feel. Startek and the clients we serve have developed since we started out almost 40 years ago and, today, our visual identity has evolved to better represent the company we have become and the solutions we offer,” said Rebecca Gautrey, Chief Marketing Officer, Startek. “We are proud to be a global, digital-first CX solutions provider and our new visual identity reflects our mission to deliver customer experience excellence by combining our people, the latest technology and data-driven insights. We’re excited about the future and the value we bring to all our stakeholders.”

The new Startek visual identity is a significant step in the company’s evolution as a global CX solutions provider. The company is driven by its stakeholders, believing that it is by coming together to create value for its clients, opportunity for its people and profitable growth for its shareholders that the company can go further and do more. The power of positive experiences and the role of stakeholders in the brand’s long-term success is brought to life in the new Startek logo through the pink Stakeholder Bar.

The company’s new brand identity and vision statement will be showcased across its digital and physical channels, including its website, social media and marketing collateral.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Contacts

Media relations



Neha Iyer



Startek



neha.iyer@startek.com

Investor relations



Cody Cree



Gateway Group, Inc.



+1 949-574-3860



SRT@gatewayir.com