Startek Recognized by Comparably for Best Global Culture and Best HR Teams

Accolades reflect ongoing commitment to ensuring a vibrant workplace for all associates

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgentExperience–Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that the company has been recognized by Comparably for its exceptional company culture and human resources team. Out of tens of thousands of companies rated on Comparably over the past 12 months, Startek has been recognized as one of the best in the Best Global Culture and Best HR Teams categories.

Comparably Awards are based on anonymous feedback provided by employees across multiple categories on Comparably.com. Winners are then selected based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

“We are proud to be recognized by Comparably for our exceptional culture and HR team. Our associates are our most valuable asset and we strive to create a positive and inclusive workplace that fosters growth, innovation and success for all,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s based on our own people’s feedback and sentiment towards our company.”

With 43,000 associates located in 13 countries, Startek emphasizes a set of common values that unite teams and guide decision-making at all levels regardless of role or region. With associates in both hybrid and remote roles as well as those working on site, Startek prioritizes creating opportunities to bring teams together virtually to ensure teams have a sense of connection. The organization’s HR team plays an important role in driving a sense of belonging.

“At Startek, we believe our people are the key to our success,” said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. “We are committed to providing our teams with the tools and resources they need to succeed and we are proud to be recognized by Comparably for our effort. I congratulate all our teams for making these awards possible and am thrilled to see the HR team’s impact recognized.”

The Comparably Best Global Culture award recognizes companies that create a positive and inclusive workplace culture that promotes teamwork, communication and innovation. The Best HR Teams award recognizes companies that provide exceptional support to their employees, including benefits, training and professional development opportunities.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, our 43,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce; and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

