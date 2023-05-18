Staples Launches “Business is Human” Brand Campaign

New Campaign Reinforces that AI Combined with Human Expertise is the Right Combination for Today’s Business Customers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Staples, Inc., the industry leader in workspace products and solutions, this week officially launched a new brand campaign with the theme: “Business is Human”. The campaign reinforces the company’s belief that while artificial intelligence (AI) is and will continue to be a powerful tool, it is most effective when combined with human insights and expertise.

“Artificial intelligence and technology are being highlighted as the future, but we know from the millions of businesses Staples serves that these alone aren’t enough,” said John Lederer, CEO, Staples, Inc. “When making big buying decisions, businesses demand more than interaction with an algorithm or a bot. To best deliver for those customers, human intelligence is a must. At Staples we believe that human expertise, combined with artificial intelligence, is the winning formula for business customers.”

The campaign showcases current Staples employees who represent thousands of Staples team members, each offering dedicated expertise to benefit business customers enrolled in the company’s Staples Business Advantage (SBA) program. Featured representatives include a Staples delivery expert, a customer service representative, facilities solutions and furniture experts, and a digital experience expert, among others.

“Our business customers have told us that they seek human connections with experts who can help them make informed buying choices and then exceed their expectations for speed of delivery, product quality, and competitive pricing,” said Amy Steel Vanden-Eykel, Chief Marketing Officer, Staples, Inc. “That’s why Staples is so proud of our team of experts – from sellers ready to provide expert advice to drivers who go the extra mile to deliver products quickly and reliably to over 98% of the U.S. With over 35 years of experience, we’ve learned that it’s this human intuition and expertise that work alongside AI to best serve our customers.”

Through the campaign, the company offers a 20% discount to new business customers who sign up for the SBA program through July 31, 2023. In addition, according to Vanden-Eykel, all SBA customers currently save 10% every day vs. a major competitor and have access to tools to help plan and control spending, such as unlimited users at no extra cost, spend controls and user flows, purchasing reports, and seamless integration with 150+ eProcurement systems.

Staples’ brand campaign will be featured on digital news outlets across the U.S., including USA Today and Forbes, as well as in major print publications such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, the company will feature ads on streaming platforms including Hulu, YouTube TV, Spotify and Pandora.

For more information on Staples Business Advantage, visit: www.StaplesBusinessAdvantage.com.

About Staples®

At Staples, Business is Human, which means our people ‘think beyond the algorithm’ to deliver for customers. A leader in workspace products and solutions for over 35 years, Staples has thousands of experts dedicated to applying their intuition, expertise, and experience to bring out the best that technology such as AI has to offer. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at www.staplesadvantage.com.

Contacts

Chris Tjaden , Sr. Mgr., Commercial & Brand Communications & Charitable Giving



E: chris.tjaden@staples.com

P: 302.750.2204