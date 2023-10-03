Stackline Introduces Beacon Pro, the Industry’s First Full Funnel Forecasting Solution That Helps Brands Grow Confidently on Amazon

Beacon Pro arms brands with revolutionary AI-fueled insights and recommendations, addressing the key challenge that 64% of brand leaders do not have confidence in their ability to forecast performance





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stackline, a leading retail technology provider, announces the launch of its newest product, Beacon Pro. This cutting-edge platform leverages artificial intelligence to help brands predict future sales, traffic, conversion, marketing, and operational performance across every product.

Consumer brands and manufacturers face the challenge of managing a complex portfolio of products, promotions, advertising campaigns, supply chain availability, and other disconnected factors influencing Amazon channel performance. A recent Stackline study on brand capabilities showed that 64% of brand leaders are not confident in forecasting future performance.

Beacon Pro solves this challenge by equipping brands with a centralized forecasting and scenario-planning solution. With this intuitive platform, brands can test scenarios, prioritize strategies and budgets, and confidently align their organizations on the best path forward. Beacon Pro enables brands to edit inputs such as SEO traffic, retail media, ratings, reviews, and ad promotions to understand how specific actions will impact business performance.

With Beacon Pro, brand leaders can develop strategies that accelerate Amazon performance across their entire catalog. Key features of this powerful new platform:

Forecast Modeling: Access forward-looking projections for every product that display all marketing, operations, and sales forecasts up to 52 weeks into the future. Collaborative Scenario Planning: Analyze how various actions affect business performance to better understand the impact of critical decisions and initiatives in advance. Optimize Product Catalog: Identify underperforming products and maximize overall performance and profitability through data-backed optimization strategies across the product portfolio. Identify Growth Opportunities: Discover growth opportunities across content, SEO, promotions, ratings, reviews, and retail media. Growth Recommendations: Powered by Stackline’s industry-leading market intelligence insights, the platform offers automated recommendations to fuel sales growth for every product.

Stackline’s CEO, Michael Lagoni, said, “Data-enabled planning is crucial for brands and manufacturers. Beacon Pro enables brand leaders unprecedented visibility and insight into their future performance and is a proven playbook for how brands can discover new levers to accelerate growth.”

Discover the future of ecommerce growth today with Stackline Beacon Pro.

