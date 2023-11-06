Stackline Awarded 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Award, Creative Brand Building Category

Stackline and VMLY&R Commerce teamed up to deliver outcomes for General Mills.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stackline and VMLY&R Commerce are excited to announce they are recipients of one of the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Awards, which recognize companies worldwide that are driving advertising innovation and delivering exemplary results for their clients.

Amazon Ads Partner Awards were announced during unBoxed, Amazon Ads’ annual advertising conference. The Partner Awards recognize and amplify Amazon Ads partners who developed creative campaigns and innovative solutions that engaged audiences and drove measurable results for brands.

“ It’s such an honor to partner with General Mills to deliver concrete retail media outcomes,” added Natalie Stanbery, VP of Professional Services at Stackline. “ Being recognized is a testament to the delivery-focused mindset we bring to every client engagement. This award is the cherry on top of a long relationship with General Mills.”

This year’s Partner Awards were more competitive than ever, with the awards expanding globally for the first time and with the introduction of new categories, including Creative Brand Building, Global Expansion, and the Challenger category—which celebrates brands that were able to deliver results on a limited budget. Judges from Kantar, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and Amazon Ads evaluated campaigns from applicants across 26 countries before naming 30 global finalists. During the gala on October 23, Amazon Ads announced the 10 winning campaigns—including Stackline and VMLY&R Commerce for the Creative Brand Building category.

The Creative Brand Building category recognizes partners that used their brand-building capabilities to share their clients’ unique stories and sustain engagement and brand awareness through a cohesive marketing strategy.

The Amazon Ads Partner Network is a global community of agencies and tech providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products. The Partner Network enables partners to develop their capabilities further, engage more deeply with Amazon Ads, and grow their businesses.

“ Amazon Ads partners help drive innovation through the products and services they create and the bespoke campaigns they develop for advertisers,” said Teresa Uthurralt, Director of Partner Development. “ They deeply understand online retail and media and are leveraging insights, automation, and creativity to deliver results for brands. The Partner Awards provide a spotlight on the inventive campaigns and measurable results that our global partners are driving for brands of all sizes and across all verticals, and we thank the finalists and winners for delivering unparalleled value for our collective customers.”

About Stackline

On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Business leaders, product innovators, performance marketers, and financial firms trust Stackline as the single source of commerce truth. Stackline’s market insights, revenue metrics, behavioral data, and autonomous functionality create the actions that determine success or failure.

Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.

For additional information visit www.stackline.com or contact [email protected]

