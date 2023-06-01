StackAdapt Partners With HubSpot to Help Customers Activate on First-Party Data

The partnership between two market leaders provides seamless integration with the ability to create targeting and retargeting campaigns

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform, today announced a new integration with HubSpot that further enables client ability to utilize first-party data. Now, clients can bring customer segments and audiences directly into their StackAdapt account, bolstering targeting and retargeting advertising campaigns.

HubSpot is widely recognized as the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies. The partnership allows StackAdapt users to create data segments and activate on first-party data on the platform with retargeting segments and build incremental reach via lookalike audience tools. It will offer users the opportunity to build a wide array of custom audience segments for their campaigns based on targeting specifics such as CRM.

Automatically-synced data from HubSpot is seamlessly integrated into StackAdapt with multi-channels available like CTV, audio, native and display, among others. Benefits include ease of use, adding more business use cases and extracting additional value from existing customer data.

“In today’s competitive landscape, the ability to intelligently leverage first party data in advertising campaigns is critical in setting yourself apart from competitors,” said Ben Brodie, Director of Corporate Development and Channel Partnerships at StackAdapt. “The HubSpot partnership doubles down on our mission to build the future of advertising platforms where automation and growth-oriented solutions are at the center.”

StackAdapt is driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver customers a complete understanding of campaign effectiveness. Its comprehensive in-platform dashboard allows users to analyze campaign performance metrics, uncover data-driven insights, and export and schedule reports all from one view.

Learn more about how StackAdapt users can utilize hyper-relevant targeting capabilities and transparent performance data here.

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

