SpyCloud Expands C-Suite to Build on Growth in Cybercrime Analytics Market

Ronak Patel and Heather Smith are promoted to SpyCloud’s executive team as CTO and CMO

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#csuite—SpyCloud, the leader in operationalizing Cybercrime Analytics™, today announced the promotions of two executives: Ronak Patel will take over the role of Chief Technology Officer and Heather Smith will serve as SpyCloud’s Chief Marketing Officer. Patel replaces co-founder Alen Puzic as CTO; Puzic will now transition to Chief Information Officer.





“Ronak and Heather have been instrumental in SpyCloud’s growth over the last four years and will be critical as we double-down on our mission to make the internet a safer place with industry-leading solutions that disrupt emerging forms of cybercrime,” said Ted Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of SpyCloud. “Every business – regardless of size or industry – is threatened by cybercrime. Our team is dedicated to delivering automated solutions that help enterprises stay steps ahead of criminals targeting them for account takeover, ransomware, and online fraud.”

With more than 500 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 10, SpyCloud’s Cybercrime Analytics portfolio of fraud and cyberattack prevention solutions are designed to end criminals’ ability to profit from stolen information. Over the last 13 months, the company launched major products including Compass, a Post-Infection Remediation solution to prevent malware infections from becoming full-blown ransomware incidents; Session Identity Protection, which negates the threat of session hijacking from malware-stolen cookies; and Identity Risk Engine, which provides businesses with deeper insights into their customers’ risk of synthetic identity and fraud tied to malware.

Ronak Patel, Chief Technology Officer, SpyCloud

Ronak Patel joined SpyCloud in 2018 as Director of Engineering, with over a decade of experience in leading software development positions at ReIntent, Waterfall and IBM. He has been key to the development of innovative solutions that have significantly impacted SpyCloud’s technology initiatives and operations. As CTO, Patel will lead SpyCloud’s technology vision and strategy.

“I’m excited to continue leading SpyCloud’s technology strategy with a focus on growth and scale, working alongside an amazing group of engineers, as we build solutions that sit at the forefront of making the internet a safer place,” said Patel.

Co-founder and former CTO Alen Puzic will move into the role of Chief Information Officer, focusing on security operations, security research, and information technology initiatives.

Heather Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, SpyCloud

Heather Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in B2B SaaS marketing and has spearheaded brand and growth initiatives at SpyCloud since 2019 as the company’s first full-time marketing hire. Prior to SpyCloud, she ran events at Rackspace Technology, creating the company’s first-ever hosted conference, workshop and retreat program. As SpyCloud’s CMO, she will continue to lead the global brand, communications, demand, product marketing, and sales development teams – shepherding the company into its next phase of growth and championing novel solutions that bring SpyCloud into new markets.

“Innovation is in our blood at SpyCloud,” said Smith. “My goal is to illuminate the incredible value of our products and showcase our customers’ wins so security leaders know that stopping cyberattacks that stem from stolen data is not only possible but inevitable with the right partner.

These promotions follow SpyCloud’s recent appointment of Damon Fleury as its new Chief Product Officer. He is responsible for the strategy and development of SpyCloud’s diverse portfolio of fraud and cyberthreat prevention products.

SpyCloud automated cybercrime prevention solutions are backed by data recaptured from the deepest layers of the darknet. The company’s solutions for combating ATO, fraud, malware and ransomware have earned industry recognition through numerous accolades, including the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. Last year, SpyCloud was #203 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

To learn more about SpyCloud and its approach to disrupting account takeover, ransomware and online fraud with Cybercrime Analytics, visit: https://spycloud.com.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to protect businesses from cyberattacks. Its products operationalize Cybercrime Analytics (C2A) to produce actionable insights that allow enterprises to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, protect their business from consumer fraud losses, and investigate cybercrime incidents. Its unique data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and other underground sources also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. SpyCloud customers include half of the ten largest global enterprises, mid-size companies, and government agencies around the world. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to nearly 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to make the internet a safer place.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, visit https://spycloud.com.

Contacts

Media



Natalie Dow



SpyCloud@aboutsage.com