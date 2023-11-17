Sprinklr to Present at Barclays Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Manish Sarin, Sprinklr’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the following investor event:





Barclays Global Technology Conference



Presenter: Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer



Date: Thursday, December 7th, 2023



Location: The Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105



Time: 3:05pm PST

A live audio webcast and replay will be available on Sprinklr’s investor relations website: https://investors.sprinklr.com/ and archived for a period of 90 days.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Contacts

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Press

Austin DeArman



[email protected]