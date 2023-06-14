Sprinklr Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List by Great Place to Work® For Third Year in a Row

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2023 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. This is Sprinklr’s third year in a row being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Sprinklr has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York.

“Thank you to all the Sprinklr employees who took the time to provide honest feedback. Your engagement played a pivotal role in helping us secure this prestigious recognition for the past three years, and this feedback is how we can ensure our continued improvement. Employees in New York and beyond have made a significant impact on the growth and success of our company,” said Diane K. Adams, Chief Culture & Talent Officer, Sprinklr. “Receiving this honor is a testament to The Sprinklr Way – our values for working, living, and being. We’re looking forward to continuing to invest in our employees, while building a different kind of enterprise software company – a place where kind and caring high performers want to be, and one where we are customer-obsessed, taking extreme pride in who we are and what we do.”

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List, Great Place to Work collected more than 170,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These great companies are laser-focused on their most valuable asset: their people. The result? Higher productivity and performance, and faster rates of innovation.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “In a challenging economy, these companies have demonstrated the increasing value of ensuring that employees feel valued.”

Sprinklr is Hiring Globally

If you’re interested in a career at Sprinklr, please view our open roles here: https://www.sprinklr.com/careers/

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York



Great Place to Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

