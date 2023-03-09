Sprinklr Named a Challenger in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the company has been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms report.

Sprinklr’s digital-first approach to customer service is helping industry leaders unify their contact center to reduce costs and enhance customer experiences. Sprinklr Service is powered by a proprietary AI engine for the enterprise built on the only Unified-CXM platform.

Sprinklr’s conversational AI capabilities, including Live Chat and AI Agent Assist, help agents instantly address urgent queries and receive suggestions for appropriate responses.

According to a Gartner® Peer Insights™ review, “Sprinklr worked with us to develop game changing Conversational AI led chatbots which provided us with a first mover advantage. In evaluating other technologies for social listening & chatbots, I have found Sprinklr always coming ahead of the competition. Sprinklr has to be a benchmark for others to follow in the social media support space!” – Senior Advisor, Product Management.

“Conversational AI is the essential technology for any company that wants to solve customer inquiries quickly at scale while reducing support costs,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Sprinklr’s unified, digital-first approach to customer service is radically different. We believe that our recognition by Gartner is a reflection of the investment we’ve made in artificial intelligence to help brands understand customer feedback in real time across 30+ digital channels. This year we will continue to innovate as we challenge the legacy players in enterprise customer service.”

