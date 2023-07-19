Sprinklr Launches New Unified Partners Program to Drive Growth

Fueled by more than 2x growth in partner pipeline in the last 6 months, the updated program includes new partner types, enhanced training and support, and dedicated resources for all partners.

The Unified Partners Program will enable all Sprinklr partners to grow profits and create new revenue streams by delivering differentiated customer experience management solutions.

“Great customer experience is easy when enterprises unify their customer-facing teams, but there is still a lot of complexity behind the scenes. Today’s customer experience leaders are defining programs across marketing, sales, service, and social media, while deciding on transformation plans and AI strategies. Enterprises need to reduce silos across people, technology, and processes so they do not pass that complexity onto their customers,” said Sprinklr CEO and Founder, Ragy Thomas. “Sprinklr’s unified platform supports enterprises on their journey and our partner ecosystem has the expertise to help customers identify, implement, and take advantage of Sprinklr technology. Many of our most transformative deals have been won alongside partners, and we are seeing sales momentum and business growth from our Unified-CXM platform paired with our partner communities’ expertise, industry experience, and customer relationships.”

The Sprinklr Unified Partners Program will expand support for the partner community and enhance Sprinklr’s go-to-market strategy with the channel. The new program is a foundation, a welcome to new and existing partners, and a commitment from Sprinklr to dedicate the time and resources to necessary to scaling our partner community. It is also a reflection of the momentum Sprinklr is already seeing with the partner community.

“Since the start of our fiscal year, Sprinklr has seen tremendous momentum working with partners – especially as we continue to accelerate our growth in the CCaaS and customer service markets,” said Sprinklr Vice President of Global Partnerships, Jay Vigeland, who oversees the unified partner team at Sprinklr. “The Sprinklr partner ecosystem is one of the most diverse in the industry, and together we can holistically serve our enterprise customers around the world. This fiscal year, we have more than doubled partner-sourced pipeline. The launch of the Unified Partners Program will help us continue to build on this foundation for growth.”

Within the Unified Partners Program, Sprinklr works with organizations in nine categories. Many partners fall into multiple categories. For example, many System Integrators and Transformational Partners may also have agency and/or BPO capabilities. The types of Sprinklr partners are:

System Integrators (SI): We support SI partners integrating Unified-CXM into back-office solutions like Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe, ServiceNow, and more.

We support SI partners integrating Unified-CXM into back-office solutions like Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe, ServiceNow, and more. Transformational partners: Sprinklr provides dedicated teams for our largest SI partners. We work together to extend or develop joint go-to-market offerings, leveraging our platform to drive success for global large enterprise customers.

Sprinklr provides dedicated teams for our largest SI partners. We work together to extend or develop joint go-to-market offerings, leveraging our platform to drive success for global large enterprise customers. Resellers: This fiscal year Sprinklr has doubled the number of official reseller partners the company works with. We see the opportunity to bring solutions to market around the world through our reseller community, accounting for everything from local norms and standards to governmental contract compliance.

This fiscal year Sprinklr has doubled the number of official reseller partners the company works with. We see the opportunity to bring solutions to market around the world through our reseller community, accounting for everything from local norms and standards to governmental contract compliance. (*New) Independent Consultant: Sprinklr’s Independent Consultant program offering enables independent consultants to have access quickly and efficiently to Sprinklr materials like education and training assets, webinars, private briefings, and exclusive events.

Sprinklr’s Independent Consultant program offering enables independent consultants to have access quickly and efficiently to Sprinklr materials like education and training assets, webinars, private briefings, and exclusive events. (*New) Referral Partners and Technological Solution Brokers (TSBs): Referral partners work with Sprinklr to identify new opportunities and grow partner driven pipeline and revenue.

Referral partners work with Sprinklr to identify new opportunities and grow partner driven pipeline and revenue. (*New) Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs): Sprinklr works with BPOs in various ways that allow them to cater to their clients specifically, including creating nuanced go-to-market plans that benefit our partnership and our joint customers.

Sprinklr works with BPOs in various ways that allow them to cater to their clients specifically, including creating nuanced go-to-market plans that benefit our partnership and our joint customers. Social Channels: Sprinklr integrates with every major social media channel. Long-standing partner relationships are focused on joint innovation – often driven by mutual customers.

Sprinklr integrates with every major social media channel. Long-standing partner relationships are focused on joint innovation – often driven by mutual customers. Agencies: For full-service media, social, PR, creative, and tech agencies, the Sprinklr Unified-CXM Platform and solutions helps differentiate partners’ offerings and drive success for shared clients.

For full-service media, social, PR, creative, and tech agencies, the Sprinklr Unified-CXM Platform and solutions helps differentiate partners’ offerings and drive success for shared clients. Technology Partners: Cloud Platforms – Sprinklr customers can deploy our platform on any of the three leading platforms – AWS, Azure, or GCP. ISVs – A number of software ISV partners are developing integrations to Sprinklr, with most of the demand driven by our mutual customers. Telco Providers – As with Cloud, we provide a range of provider options to our customers when it comes to CPAAS / Telephony partners.



What Sprinklr Partners Are Saying

“One of the key benefits to partnering with Sprinklr is seeing the pace in which innovation and advancement happens within customer experience management. Over the years we’ve seen the focus being on marketing and community management move to automated customer care combined with chatbots and AI. Witnessing Sprinklr’s response to these advancements has helped us understand how tech can solve a client’s experience issues and, how to prepare for a changing customer landscape,” said Ben Lancaster-Nogueira, Senior Manager, Deloitte Digital UK. “We’ve been very impressed with the advancement in the Care offering, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how AI will augment this already advanced product.”

Scott Parker, CEO, Social Factor – “Partnering with Sprinklr has been a great decision. We’ve been able to win new clients, grow our headcount, and enhance our team’s skills and capabilities.”

“We believe in the Sprinklr solution. Global approach (from social listening to social care), all in one powerful tool, very comprehensive in terms of functionality and automation, with highly advanced AI compared to the market,” said Touchflows Founder & Partner, Eric Zouari.

New features available now include an updated Partner Portal and:

New instructor-led live workshops – 6 classes occurring monthly.

New case studies and sales materials.

New demo environment access partner support via Care Lite, a dedicated collaboration room on Microsoft Teams.

Access to a new newsletter.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

