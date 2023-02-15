Sprinklr Appoints Jacob Scott as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Scott previously served as Sprinklr deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer under General Counsel Dan Haley, who is moving on after 3.5 years.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CX—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Jacob Scott has been appointed general counsel and corporate secretary, reporting directly to Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas, effective March 16, 2023. Dan Haley, Sprinklr general counsel and corporate secretary since 2019, is moving on to a new opportunity after March 15, 2023.

“We want to thank Dan for all that he helped Sprinklr achieve and we welcome Jacob to our executive leadership team as general counsel and corporate secretary. Jacob played an integral role in preparing Sprinklr for life as a public company. He now operates as an invaluable and trusted advisor in guiding us through our next phase of growth as momentum builds for Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform around the world,” said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr founder and CEO. “As we kick-off our new fiscal year, we are grateful for Dan’s contributions which includes preparing Jacob for this smooth and seamless transition to help Sprinklr achieve our next level of success.”

Scott brings deep expertise to the role from a range of legal, business, and technology areas. Most recently, Scott served as deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer at Sprinklr with significant responsibilities supporting Haley and the entire Sprinklr executive team in many areas of corporate law and governance. In this role, he worked directly with Haley to build a world-class legal team for Sprinklr. Scott helped to steer Sprinklr through rapid growth, category creation, and an IPO. He brings experience managing risks, crises, and transactions, while achieving high-integrity business results, building, retaining a high-achieving team, and being strongly aligned to Sprinklr’s values.

Prior to Sprinklr, Scott served as assistant general counsel for athenahealth where he helped build and scale a legal team that helped the company successfully manage risks associated with litigation, highly regulated information, enabled and empowered growth, and helped to ensure compliance with legal and ethical obligations.

“On behalf of Sprinklr and all our employees, we will miss Dan and we thank him for his years of service. Dan’s incredible leadership, optimism, legal expertise, and his human touch have helped Sprinklr become the company it is today,” continued Thomas.

