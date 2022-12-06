Sprinklr Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Q3 Total Revenue of $157.3 million, up 24% year-over-year

Q3 Subscription Revenue up 27% year-over-year

RPO and cRPO up 28% and 27% year-over-year, respectively

Continued improvement on operating margin leading to non-GAAP profitability

107 $1 million customers, up 34% year-over-year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

“We are very pleased with Sprinklr’s third quarter performance and beat expectations across all key metrics. We remain focused on our fundamentals during this challenging environment and generated profitable revenue growth and continued operating margin improvement. But we’re most proud of the results the world’s largest brands are achieving with our platform and proprietary AI including automation, faster response times, cost savings and deeper customer insights,” said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr Founder and CEO.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter was $157.3 million, up from $127.1 million one year ago, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the third quarter was $139.9 million, up from $109.9 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Operating Loss and Margin: Third quarter operating loss was $4.6 million, compared to operating loss of $24.8 million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $12.0 million one year ago. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was (3%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 4%.

Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Third quarter net loss per share was $0.02, compared to net loss per share of $0.11 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share for the third quarter was $0.02, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of October 31, 2022 was $544.1 million.

Board of Directors Update

Effective December 2, 2022, Kevin Haverty has been appointed to the Sprinklr Board of Directors. Mr. Haverty is currently the Senior Advisor to the CEO at ServiceNow. Previously he served as the Chief Revenue Officer and the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and other senior positions from December 2011 to the present at ServiceNow. Prior to that, Mr. Haverty held various roles at other leading technology companies. Mr. Haverty holds a B.A. degree in Political Science from Providence College and was a member of Army ROTC and a Distinguished Military Graduate.

Effective as of the close of business on December 1, 2022, Matthew Jacobson, a Partner at ICONIQ Capital stepped down from the Sprinklr Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobson has served as a member of our Board since December 2014.

“I am very excited to have Kevin join Sprinklr’s Board of Directors to support our growth and global vision as a public company. Kevin’s leadership and enterprise focus will be a great benefit to our Go-To-Market strategy as we continue to pursue expanded growth,” said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr Founder and CEO. “I also want to thank Matt for his counsel and support through the years. ICONIQ joined as an investor in Sprinklr in the very early days and helped chart our course of today. We are appreciative of Matt’s contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” continued Thomas.

Financial Outlook

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2023:

Subscription revenue between $145.5 million and $146.5 million.

Total revenue between $162.3 million and $163.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $6 million and $7 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.01 and $0.02, assuming 264 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023:

Subscription revenue between $545.8 million and $546.8 million.

Total revenue between $615.2 million and $616.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between $1.3 million and $2.3 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.04 and $0.05, assuming 260 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow. We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, purchase of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software, and litigation settlement payments. We believe that it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies over multiple periods. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Sprinklr’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by Sprinklr’s management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Sprinklr has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating loss, or as to non-GAAP net loss per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as a result of the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Sprinklr’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

Sprinklr will host a conference call today, December 6, 2022, to discuss third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, as well as the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 outlook, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting: https://investors.sprinklr.com/. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13734476. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About Sprinklr Inc.

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; our revenue growth rate has fluctuated in prior periods; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; we derive the substantial majority of our revenue from subscriptions to our Unified-CXM platform; our ability to manage our growth and organizational change; the market for Unified-CXM solutions is new and rapidly evolving; our ability to attract new customers in a manner that is cost-effective and assures customer success; our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products; our ability to drive customer subscription renewals and expand our sales to existing customers; our ability to effectively develop platform enhancements, introduce new products or keep pace with technological developments; the market in which we participate is new and rapidly evolving and our ability to compete effectively; our business and growth depend in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with partners who provide access to data that enhances our Unified-CXM platform’s artificial intelligence capabilities; the majority of our customer base consists of large enterprises, and we currently generate a significant portion of our revenue from a relatively small number of enterprises; our investments in research and development; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our sales cycle with enterprise and international clients can be long and unpredictable; our business and results of operations may be materially adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other similar outbreaks; certain of our results of operations and financial metrics may be difficult to predict; our ability to maintain data privacy and data security; we rely on third-party data centers and cloud computing providers; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; and unstable market and economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are or will be discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2022, under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprinklr at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprinklr assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

RPO. RPO, or remaining performance obligations, represents contracted revenue that have not yet been recognized, and include deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods.

cRPO. cRPO, or current RPO, represents contracted revenue that have not yet been recognized, and include deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in the next 12 months.

Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) October 31,

2022 January 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,025 $ 321,426 Marketable securities 388,089 210,983 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.9 million and



$2.7 million, respectively 132,932 163,681 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,557 109,167 Total current assets 757,603 805,257 Property and equipment, net 20,679 14,705 Goodwill and other intangible assets 50,489 50,706 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,506 — Other non-current assets 54,718 49,378 Total assets $ 896,995 $ 920,046 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,776 $ 15,802 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,369 100,220 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,693 — Deferred revenue 257,659 279,028 Total current liabilities 368,497 395,050 Deferred revenue less current portion 1,015 5,325 Deferred tax liability, long-term 1,089 1,101 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 7,601 — Other liabilities, long-term 1,365 2,721 Total liabilities 379,567 404,197 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 3 3 Class B common Stock 6 5 Treasury stock (23,831) (23,831) Additional paid-in capital 1,045,399 982,122 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,444) (820) Accumulated deficit (496,705) (441,630) Total stockholders’ equity 517,428 515,849 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 896,995 $ 920,046

Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 139,906 $ 109,941 $ 400,301 $ 310,020 Professional services 17,345 17,115 52,558 46,708 Total revenue: 157,251 127,056 452,859 356,728 Costs of revenue: Costs of subscription(2) 26,249 22,835 76,759 66,228 Costs of professional services(2) 14,271 15,865 47,641 41,520 Total costs of revenue 40,520 38,700 124,400 107,748 Gross profit 116,731 88,356 328,459 248,980 Operating expenses: Research and development(2) 19,208 16,591 56,531 44,717 Sales and marketing(2)(3) 79,538 74,698 253,418 204,573 General and administrative(2) 22,588 21,833 67,916 63,364 Total operating expenses 121,334 113,122 377,865 312,654 Operating loss (4,603) (24,766) (49,406) (63,674) Other expense, net 1,093 (1,119) 1,304 (4,744) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,510) (25,885) (48,102) (68,418) Provision for income taxes 2,350 1,823 6,973 6,132 Net loss $ (5,860) $ (27,708) $ (55,075) $ (74,550) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.11) $ (0.21) $ (0.43) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 260,285 255,195 258,677 174,497 (1) Sprinklr identified immaterial corrections related to capitalization of costs to obtain customer contract during the year ended January 31, 2022, which resulted in revisions to prior year reported amounts within the consolidated statements of operations with a decrease in net loss of $1.5 million and $2.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized, as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Costs of subscription $ 282 $ 589 $ 1,079 $ 1,411 Costs of professional services 368 889 1,770 1,911 Research and development 2,204 2,186 7,700 4,915 Sales and marketing 5,071 4,997 18,736 13,963 General and administrative 3,284 3,760 10,635 15,753 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ 11,209 $ 12,421 $ 39,920 $ 37,953 (3) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and marketing $ 133 $ 116 $ 399 $ 280 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 133 $ 116 $ 399 $ 280

Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss (55,075) (74,550) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 8,727 5,638 Bad debt expense 1,161 47 Stock-based compensation expense 39,920 37,953 Non-cash interest paid in kind and discount amortization — 3,266 Non-cash lease expense 4,759 — Deferred income taxes — 1 Other non-cash items, net (549) (1,187) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29,358 12,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,246 (2,395) Other noncurrent assets (5,782) (3,151) Accounts payable (1,243) (5,774) Operating lease liabilities (5,448) — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (625) 16,413 Litigation settlement (12,000) — Deferred revenue (24,578) (7,132) Other liabilities (1,285) 197 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,586 (17,933) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (640,173) (61,758) Sales of marketable securities 2,838 56,652 Maturities of marketable securities 459,026 197,555 Purchases of property and equipment (2,923) (5,197) Capitalized internal-use software (7,733) (4,150) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (3,625) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (188,965) 179,477 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of — 275,973 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 15,997 17,892 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon ESPP Purchases 6,213 — Net cash provided by financing activities 22,210 293,865 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (3,232) (1,060) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (165,401) 454,349 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 321,426 68,037 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 156,025 $ 522,386 (1) Sprinklr identified immaterial corrections related to capitalization of costs to obtain customer contract during the year ended January 31, 2022, which resulted in revisions to prior year reported amounts within the consolidated statements of cash flows with a decrease in net loss of $2.6 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021, respectively, as well as an increase in the related changes in operating assets and liabilities associated with prepaid expenses and other current assets of $1.3 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

Sprinklr, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP gross profit $ 116,731 $ 88,356 $ 328,459 $ 248,980 Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(1) 682 1,478 2,925 3,434 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 117,413 $ 89,834 $ 331,384 $ 252,414 Gross margin 74 % 70 % 73 % 70 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 71 % 73 % 71 % Non-GAAP operating loss:(2) GAAP operating loss $ (4,603) $ (24,766) $ (49,406) $ (63,674) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(3) 11,341 12,647 40,659 39,371 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 133 116 399 280 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 6,871 $ (12,003) $ (8,348) $ (24,023) Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:(2) GAAP net loss: $ (5,860) $ (27,708) $ (55,075) $ (74,550) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(3) 11,341 12,647 40,659 39,371 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 133 116 399 280 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 5,614 $ (14,945) $ (14,017) $ (34,899) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders – basic 260,285 255,195 258,677 174,497 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 0.02 $ (0.06) $ (0.05) $ (0.20) Free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,586 $ (17,933) Purchase of property and equipment (2,923) (5,197) Capitalized internal-use software (7,733) (4,150) Free cash flow (6,070) (27,280) Litigation settlement payments 12,000 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 5,930 $ (27,280) (1) Includes employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022. (2) Sprinklr identified immaterial corrections related to capitalization of costs to obtain customer contract during the year ended January 31, 2022, which resulted in revisions to prior year reported amounts within decreases to the respective GAAP measures of operating loss and net loss of $1.5 million and $2.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Includes $0.1 million and $0.7 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022, respectively.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@sprinklr.com

Media & Press:

Austin DeArman



PR@sprinklr.com