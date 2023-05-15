Sprinklr Announces Date of First Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results will be released after market close on June 5, 2023. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com.

Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the Sprinklr Investor Relations website. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13738793. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

