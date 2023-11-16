Sprinklr and infinit.cx Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Contact Center and Customer Experience Solutions

New partnership will help brands in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) transform their businesses with Sprinklr Service — the first CCaaS solution offering enterprises support across 30+ digital and traditional channels

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a partnership with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and customer experience specialists infinit.cx to help enterprises optimize Sprinklr Service and facilitate a seamless, transformational migration to cloud-based customer service across 30+ digital channels. Through this partnership, enterprises can future-proof their customer service, marketing, engagement, and research strategies with Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform.





“With over 40 years of consulting experience in CX and customer service, infinit.cx understands the technology enterprises need to reinvent their business and we only partner with companies that provide the most innovative solutions on the market,” said Stefan Grünzner, CEO of infinit.cx. “With this in mind, our partnership with Sprinklr is a significant milestone in transforming how we support enterprises for the future. Together, Sprinklr and infinit.cx will bring the right strategy and technology enterprises need to execute a complete digital customer experience transformation focused on putting customers first. With Sprinklr, we can help companies un-silo their customer-facing functions and work together.”

The Sprinklr and infinit.cx partnership is already transforming digital customer service for innovative companies like Deutsche Telekom. Europe’s largest telco provider will leverage Sprinklr and infinit.cx support to move its European contact center operation with 40,000 customer service agents across 11 countries onto Sprinklr’s AI-powered customer service platform – streamlining operations, improving productivity, and enhancing customer experiences.

“Today’s leading brands are accelerating digital transformation with AI, leveraging insights from external data, and unifying their customer-facing front office operations. While businesses now grasp the value of AI, near-term productivity improvements will be a minimum of 20-40% for knowledge workers,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas. “We are excited by customers’ demand for AI, and together with infinit.cx, we will help the most innovative customers harness AI to its full extent, act on actionable insights, and eliminate silos to provide exceptional customer experiences.”

This partnership will empower customers with the latest AI. infinit.cx will provide a team of experts to help implement Sprinklr Service and Sprinklr AI+, which incorporates generative AI into customer service workflows to enhance agent productivity and create a consistent user experience. For example, generative AI features such as “agent assist” optimize agent responses for tone, relevance, and accuracy.

In the future, infinit.cx and Sprinklr will collaborate beyond Sprinklr Service and help brands across Europe manage every customer-facing touchpoint with the three additional product suites in Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform: Sprinklr Marketing, Sprinklr Insights, and Sprinklr Social.

Additional Information:

For more information on Sprinklr Service, click here.

To learn more about the Sprinklr Unified Partners program, click here.

About infinit.cx group



infinit.cx is “The Customer Experience Powerhouse” – THE specialist in the DACH region for profitable customer retention and differentiation through successful customer experiences. The company delivers advisory services and technology implementation with passion for over 40 years and has a comprehensive network of other partners like Genesys, Parloa and Cognigy & more. “It is not technology alone that determines the success of a project. People work with people. That is important to us.” (Stefan Grünzner, CEO @ infinit.cx group)

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Contacts

Press

Austin DeArman



[email protected]