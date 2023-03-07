Spring Forward with Wescom’s 9th Annual Daylight Saving Time Event: Continuing the Tradition of Gifting Southern Californians with Free Coffee

Wescom helps take the pain out of losing an hour of sleep by picking up the tab at select The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® locations this Sunday, March 12

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wescom, a leading Southern California Credit Union, is helping area residents get Daylight Saving Time off to a great start on Sunday, March 12, 2023 by treating them to free coffee and tea. The 9th Annual #WescomKindness Daylight Saving Time event will take place across twenty-two select The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

“For 89 years, Wescom has been dedicated to helping Southern Californians live better lives,” noted Tamar Atamian, Vice President of Marketing at Wescom Credit Union. “Giving people in the community a taste of #WescomKindness by picking up the tab for their coffee after they’ve lost an hour of sleep is a simple expression of how much we care.”

Wescom is also taking some of the pain out of losing an hour of sleep by offering recipients of #WescomKindness a chance to win $500 when they post a photo of themselves on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #WescomKindness. The winner will be chosen randomly from eligible participants.*

Wescom will be providing $44,000 worth of beverages for the day beginning when doors open the morning of March 12 at each of the 22 designated Southern California The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® cafés. The free beverages are available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds allocated to each café have been exhausted. A list of participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® locations, as well as details of the $500 giveaway, are available online at wescom.org/cbtl.

“Wescom’s tradition of picking up the tab for our guests on Daylight Saving Time always brings a smile to their faces,” said Daniella Voysey, Head of Marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. “Wescom and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® are both dedicated to creating a greater sense of community and we love partnering for this annual event.”

In addition to the many acts of #WescomKindness performed throughout each year, Wescom has a proud tradition of supporting community-based organizations through strategic grantmaking and community engagement via the Wescom Foundation.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win. Post a photo of yourself on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag it with the hashtag #WescomKindness between 03/12/2023-03/16/2023 and receive one (1) entry into the sweepstakes. Limit one entry per person. One (1) prize winner will be selected at random to receive one (1) $500 Visa gift card. Winner need not be present to win. Odds of winning depends on the number of eligible entries. Visit wescom.org/sweeps/cbtl for official sweepstakes rules. Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

About Wescom Credit Union

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom has 24 branches and offers advanced digital banking tools to provide essential banking solutions to more than 200,000 members. Benefits include free checking with eStatements, lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of branches and ATMs. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom Credit Union’s 89-year tradition of serving its community through such programs as The Wescom Foundation – the Credit Union’s employee-run charitable foundation. Wescom is federally insured by NCUA. For more information, please visit wescom.org.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company, its affiliates and their franchisees currently operate more than 1,047 retail locations across the globe, and its products can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

