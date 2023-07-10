SpotOn Named Preferred Technology Partner of The Texas Restaurant Association

TRA recognizes SpotOn as a leading technology provider to offer solutions to Texas restaurateurs and hospitality operators looking to cut costs and drive revenue

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider for restaurants and small businesses, has been named the Preferred Technology Partner of the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), the state’s leading advocate for the restaurant industry. The two organizations celebrated the partnership with a gathering at the annual Texas Restaurant Show in Houston, the annual restaurant and foodservice show and the largest of its kind in the Southwest. This collaboration between SpotOn and TRA aims to empower Texas restaurant operators with the technology needed to boost profit, streamline operations, and manage staff in a fast-paced, dynamic industry.





As the restaurant industry rapidly evolves, technology has become essential for restaurants to adapt and grow. SpotOn offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed specifically for the unique needs of the hospitality sector. By partnering with TRA, SpotOn aims to deliver transformative solutions that will enable the nearly 55,000 restaurants of Texas to drive sustainable growth.

“As a native Texan, I’m incredibly proud that The Texas Restaurant Association has recognized SpotOn as their Preferred Technology Partner,” said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer of SpotOn, TRA Board Member, and Austin Resident. “The TRA’s commitment to supporting and future-proofing the Texas restaurant industry aligns closely with SpotOn’s mission to provide restaurants with the innovative technology necessary to run smarter, more delightful, and more efficient operations. SpotOn does all this while saving restaurants valuable time, money, and mindspace. Together, we will empower Texas restaurants to thrive for years to come in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

SpotOn’s restaurant management system combines point-of-sale (POS) systems, commission-free and fee-free online ordering and reservations, labor management software, and more. SpotOn technology helps restaurants streamline daily operations, reduce overhead costs, and enables their team to focus on what matters most – providing exceptional guest experiences. In addition to its technology suite, SpotOn offers a range of customer engagement and marketing tools to help restaurants increase customer loyalty and drive repeat business. From digital loyalty programs and targeted email campaigns to online ordering and gift cards, SpotOn provides the tools and expertise to help restaurants adapt and thrive in today’s digital-first world.

“We are excited to partner with SpotOn as our newest Preferred Partner,” said Emily Williams Knight, President and CEO of The Texas Restaurant Association. “SpotOn’s commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and their deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by the restaurant industry made them the ideal partner. We look forward to working together to equip Texas restaurants with the tools they need to succeed.”

SpotOn’s partnership with TRA reflects a shared mission in supporting Texas restaurants and promoting the industry’s growth. Together, they aim to empower restaurants with the resources, expertise, and technology solutions necessary to overcome challenges and drive success in an ever-changing market.

Trusted by restaurants and venues across the United States, SpotOn is investing in programming and activations to inspire Texas restaurant owners and operators to run their businesses on their own terms with flexible technology, actionable data, and personalized service. Together with the Texas Restaurant Association, SpotOn is paving the way for restaurant operators to leverage technology to address their greatest challenges, including workforce management, rising costs, and changing guest expectations.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that “works the way you work” and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About the Texas Restaurant Association

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate and indispensable resource for the foodservice industry in Texas. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state’s $87 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses upwards of 55,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as the TRA enters its 86th anniversary year. For more information, please visit www.txrestaurant.org.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Megan Palmer



mpalmer@spoton.com

410-262-7349