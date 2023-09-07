Spotlight Oz Introduces Mailchimp Integration

New functionality allows users to streamline and scale communications with industry analysts

“We are excited to leverage Mailchimp, a global leader in email marketing, to make Spotlight Oz even more powerful and comprehensive for our valued customers,” said Rick Nash, CEO of Spotlight. “This latest solution comes as part of our commitment to meeting users’ evolving needs and enhancing their experience in Spotlight Oz.”

Spotlight Oz caters to the unique needs of AR professionals worldwide. It has become the go-to platform to help AR teams streamline workflows, efficiently capture data and insights, share analytics leveraging the platform’s dashboard tool and now also centralizes analyst communications.

“As busy AR professionals, our team is constantly looking for opportunities to work more efficiently. The Mailchimp integration in Spotlight Oz makes custom analyst outreach easier than ever, saving valuable time in my day,” said Alexis Carena, ServiceNow. “Equally important, I’m now able to view data from email outreach in Spotlight Oz, which provides an additional layer of insight into program performance.”

Users can now send newsletters, press releases, event invites and other important updates to their analyst contacts—all while enjoying the familiar functionalities of Mailchimp.

Key features include:

Single Source of Truth: One centralized location that allows users to see every touchpoint with analysts – from formal engagements to email correspondence on events, product launches and more.

Seamless Integration: All analyst contacts, lists and segmentations automatically populate in Mailchimp, making it quick and easy to send strategic, targeted mass communications to any subset of a user's specific analyst community. Any changes or updates to contact information are reflected in real-time, without any manual input.

Branded Email Templates: Users can opt to upload a custom template, leverage preloaded Spotlight Oz templates or utilize Mailchimp's robust email template library to create visually engaging communications that align perfectly with their brand.

Personalized Outreach: Use merge fields for customized emails that include the recipient's name and modify sender details for each campaign.

Analytics & Insights: Monitor email performance with Mailchimp's advanced analytics, which provides valuable insights into open rates, click-through rates, and more.

For more on the Spotlight Oz platform, visit www.spotlightar.com/ar-platform.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHT OZ

Spotlight Oz is a leading software platform designed exclusively for analyst relations professionals. With its user-friendly interface, efficient workflows and robust reporting, Spotlight Oz streamlines the management of insights-driven analyst relations programs.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHT

Based in Kansas City, Mo, Spotlight is an insights-driven analyst relations firm with 10+ years of experience helping fast-growing companies (from start-ups to large fortune 500 organizations) scale and accelerate their AR programs to maximize what clients earn from the channel. Spotlight is also consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Kansas City Business Journal. For more information, visit www.spotlightar.com.

