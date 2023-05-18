Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rings the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell to Kick off Launch Weekend

Models Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne and Yumi Nu Mark The 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue Release And Events Through May 21

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today to celebrate the release of the 2023 issue, which is available online and on newsstands today, as well as the SI Swimsuit events that will take place throughout the weekend.





“We are proud to unveil the 2023 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief. “This platform continues to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations by featuring an extremely diverse group of women. This issue collectively features the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms.”

“Year in and year out the leadership team at SI Swimsuit has steered this brand with a deft touch and continued to evolve what the brand stands for,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and CEO of The Arena Group and Sports Illustrated. “As SI Swimsuit enters its 60th year, we’re incredibly proud of the evolution, staying power, and relevance that MJ Day, Hillary Drezner, and the team have created.”

The SI Swimsuit issue first debuted in 1964, making the 2023 issue the 60th installment of the iconic publication. To celebrate the launch of the issue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be hosting festivities tonight in partnership with Hard Rock at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, followed by a series of events throughout the weekend at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Guests can enjoy interactive photo moments, meet and greets with SI Swimsuit models, beauty and wellness activations, and a concert by Grammy Award winner and cover model Kim Petras. Visit swimsuit.si.com and follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @si_swimsuit for more.

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers featured Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader with 28 powerful and beautiful women inside the issue including Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Ellie Thumann, Madisin Rian, and more.

A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell ® (9:26 a.m. ET) can be found at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing will also be available, courtesy of the NYSE, at media@theice.com.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty.

ABOUT THE ARENA GROUP

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

