Sports Illustrated Presents Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions Commemorative Issue

Kansas City’s Second Championship In Four Seasons Celebrated In Special Edition Issue Available Today At SI.com And Local Newsstands Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SIawards–Powered by longtime stars playing at the top of their game and new receivers who sparked a revamped offense, the Chiefs outlasted the Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. To celebrate every step of Kansas City’s journey to its second championship in four seasons, Sports Illustrated (SI) has released a special Chiefs Championship Commemorative Issue, on sale today online and at local newsstands on Thursday.





The keepsake magazine includes 84 pages of Kansas City Chiefs coverage from SI senior writers Albert Breer, Greg Bishop, Conor Orr, Michael Rosenberg, and contributor Robert O’Connell with features on Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, and new Chiefs wide receivers. Sports Illustrated honors the franchise’s greatest moments in history inside the commemorative – from being a part of the inaugural 1967 Super Bowl to the first Chief to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, Patrick Mahomes.

Fans can flip through this year’s season in pictures and flashback through playoff triumphs for the Chiefs, who have been making appearances on the cover of Sports Illustrated for more than half a century—from their days as an AFL powerhouse to the Joe Montana era to their current run as a budding Super Bowl dynasty. Relive that rich history in this special commemorative issue.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter @SInow, Instagram @sportsillustrated, or Facebook. Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today or purchase single issues at SI.com.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, and Men’s Journal to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

Contacts

Media:

DKC for Sports Illustrated

SI@dkcnews.com

Rachael Fink



Manager, Public Relations



The Arena Group



Rachael.Fink@thearenagroup.net