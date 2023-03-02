Spok to Host Investor Day in May 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss Spok’s first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Following the call, Spok will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors, from 10:00 a.m. CT to 2:00 p.m. CT, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dallas, TX. Spok’s executive leadership team will present an updated view of the company’s long-term strategy and capital allocation plans, followed by a live Q&A session.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call and Investor Day, along with the earnings release and Investor Day materials will be available on Spok’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.spok.com/. More details on the Investor Day agenda and registration instructions will be posted in the investor relations section of Spok’s website in the next few weeks. A replay of the conference call and Investor Day presentation will also be accessible on the company’s website.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Contacts

Al Galgano

952-224-6096

al.galgano@spok.com

