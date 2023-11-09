Spirit of David Wolf Scholarship Launched by Ventura County Council Boy Scouts of America

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ventura County Council of the Boy Scouts of America, with support from Allison, a global marketing and communications firm, has launched the Spirit of David Wolf Scholarship to help provide registration fees, uniform, and all activity expenses for one year for those in need for financial assistance.









David Wolf was a public relations industry veteran and luminary, who passed away from a short illness in March of 2023. David and his son loved the Boy Scouts of America program and the many experiences provided to them individually and together along with their family & friends. Wolf served as the Ventura County Council Commissioner from 2021-2023 and was a proud member of the Sea Scout Ship where he was a Ship Commodore. He served on Woodbadge, National Youth Leadership Training, and lead the 2021 & 2022 Council Camporee among many other youth leadership experiences.

“The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes,” said George Villalobos, Scout Executive and Chief Executive Officer. “David lived and breathed our mission, and we could not think of a better way to celebrate him than helping future Boys Scouts embrace the Elements of Scouting including outdoor activities, career-based programs, leadership skills, community service and physical fitness.”

An award-winning consultant with more than 25 years in the communications industry, Wolf was a thoughtful advisor who was a pioneer and sought-after thought leader helping foreign companies navigate their entry into the Chinese market, and supporting Chinese companies and organizations achieve their goals of global expansion. He joined Allison+Partners (Allison) nearly a decade ago and became a partner and managing director.

“We all miss David very much,” said Scott Pansky, Co-Founder of Allison. “Working with David’s family, it’s been an honor to help fund the scholarship. In addition, we developed an internal recognition program, the David Wolf Mentorship Award which will annually recognize a colleague who demonstrates a passion for mentorship, goes above and beyond to support and guide team members professionally and or personally. Like David, this person will have a hunger for learning, with a commitment to encourage others to be curious and inquisitive.”

Prior to joining Allison+Partners, Wolf spent seven years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolf Group Asia (WGA), a Beijing-based strategic advisory firm, and was named Asia-Pacific Boutique Consultancy of the Year for 2012 by SABRE/Holmes Report. Earlier in his career Wolf served as policy advisor to the United States Information Technology Office and played executive roles at Burson-Marsteller, Clayton-Gescher and TVSN in Beijing, China.

To learn more about Scouting, the Spirit of David Wolf scholarship or additional information, please call the Ventura County Council of the Boy Scouts of America at (805) 482-8938.

About the Ventura County Council of the Boy Scouts of America

The Ventura County Council of the Boy Scouts of American serves as the premier provider of youth character development achieving the mission of the Boy Scouts of America. We positively impact our local neighborhoods by recruiting and equipping adult leaders at all levels who help build values, skills and leadership in our youth. Through Scouting we fully prepare young leaders whose values will have a profound impact on their community.

About Allison

Allison is a global integrated marketing and communications consultancy, dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities. With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. Learn more at www.allisonworldwide.com.

