Spiff Updates Sales Commission Platform, Enhances Generative Artificial Intelligence Tool

Spiff continues to build on Spiff Assistant, its Gen AI offering that simplifies and creates more visibility into the commission process for sales and finance teams

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commission–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, announced today a series of updates to its platform designed to improve the user experience, enhance Spiff Assistant, the platform’s generative AI tool, and optimize the performance of sales compensation processes.





One of the key updates is the introduction of the Spiff Assistant Error Explainer, which provides users with detailed explanations and suggestions for resolving common errors that may occur during the compensation calculation process. This new feature will help sales teams and financial operations troubleshoot and resolve issues more efficiently, leading to a smoother and error-free compensation process.

Announced in July, Spiff Assistant uses generative AI to enable users to better understand their statements by accessing descriptions of their logic in natural language and using plain text logic to generate syntax recommendations. By providing natural language explanations of errors and details on where they are and how to resolve them, Spiff Assistant makes it easier than ever to manage modern commission plans.

“Error Explainer builds on Spiff Assistant’s mission to eliminate the heavy lifting and learning curve that exists for users who have to build and manage commission plans,” Jeron Paul, CEO, Spiff, said. “In most cases, admins could spend anywhere from 30 minutes to hours chasing down and correcting errors when calculating statements. Through the wonder of AI, Spiff Assistant’s Error Explanation abilities cut that down to seconds.”

In addition to the Spiff Assistant Error Explainer, Spiff has made significant enhancements to its document-sharing and signing capabilities. For administrators, Team lead document routing and the new Document Signing and notification enhancements dramatically streamline this process by eliminating extra steps, bringing everything together in the Spiff platform, and making it easier for admins to understand and share which documents are outstanding and which have been signed. For sales representatives, Document Signing and Notification enhancements eliminate the time spent tracking and leaving the system they live in every day and log into something unfamiliar.

The platform now offers object mapping enhancements, which gives administrators an easy way to adjust the sync configurations of their data sources, such as Salesforce, Dynamics 365, Workday, and NetSuite. It makes adding an object as simple as searching and clicking a button and managing the fields that are synched on that object as simple as flipping a toggle.

“Our goal at Spiff has always been to provide sales teams and financial operations with a powerful and intuitive platform that simplifies the compensation process and instills trust and confidence,” Paul said. “These updates reflect our commitment to continuously improving our platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver exceptional user experiences.”

To learn more about the latest updates to the Spiff platform, visit www.spiff.com.

About Spiff

Spiff is the leading sales commission platform that combines the familiarity and ease-of-use of a spreadsheet with the power of automation at scale — enabling finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans with ease. Spiff is designed to facilitate trust across organizations, motivate sales teams, increase visibility into performance and earnings, and ultimately, drive top-line growth. The platform’s intuitive UI, in-depth reporting capabilities, and seamless integrations make it the first choice among high-growth and enterprise organizations. www.spiff.com

