SpeedyBrand Secures $2.5M in Funding Led by Google Ventures and Y Combinator, Introduces Its AI-Driven SEO Content Marketing Solution for SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpeedyBrand, an innovative Generative AI platform founded by Ayush Jasuja, Jatin Mehta, and Ranti Dev Sharma, has raised $2.5 million led by Y Combinator and GV (Google Ventures). The company will use the funding to further develop and expand its AI-powered SEO content marketing platform tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).









According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of businesses close before one year and 70% of SMBs go out of business within ten years of founding. Almost half (47%) of business owners handle content marketing themselves. They lack the resources — including budget, staffing, and time — to do it effectively at scale. In fact, many of these businesses fail because they lack a proper marketing plan. SpeedyBrand solves this by providing custom AI models to help SMBs scale their businesses and bring out unique stories.

“Generative AI is already having a profound impact on many industries. We were impressed with the SpeedyBrand team, technology, and AI-driven approach to innovative content marketing solutions,” says Sangeen Zeb, General Partner at GV. “We’re excited to partner with SpeedyBrand as it furthers its mission to reimagine content marketing with next-generation artificial intelligence.”

SpeedyBrand’s unique AI understands the businesses brand tone, target audience, and customer profile. It then generates SEO-optimized, plagiarism-free blogs and social media content that resonate with customers. The AI-powered platform produces quality content which is ready to post in seconds and helps businesses massively cut down marketing costs and time-spent.

“New businesses are vital to growing local economies, and we’re on a mission to support SMBs with better content marketing solutions to help them scale and grow effectively,” said Ranti Dev Sharma, CEO of SpeedyBrand. “We’re delighted to partner with Y Combinator and Google Ventures as we continue this next growth phase, reach more customers, and expand our team.”

Launched in December 2022 by Ayush Jasuja, Jatin Mehta and Ranti Dev Sharma, SpeedyBrand was created to provide SMBs a platform which can help them enhance their online presence and share their story in a consistent, coherent fashion. These insights come from the team’s previous venture where they served 30,000 SMBs with payroll solutions. The founding team has solved core AI problems at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Nextdoor.

About SpeedyBrand

SpeedyBrand uses Generative AI to do personalized content marketing for SMBs in a consistent tone across all channels like blogs and social media. The platform brings the power of custom AI models to every business. SpeedyBrand is backed by Y Combinator and GV, and is based in San Francisco.

