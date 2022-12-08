Special [Radiance] Report: An e.l.f.ing Glow Storm is On the Way

e.l.f. Cosmetics Teams Up for the Holidays with Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1 Gen Z favorite makeup brand* e.l.f. Cosmetics is kicking off the holidays with a first-of-its-kind digital campaign informed by insights from The Weather Channel® and brought to life with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Meghan Trainor.





Dubbed a “special radiance report,” Meghan breaks news on an e.l.f.ing glow storm headed our way. Timing couldn’t be better as the return of its viral, holy grail product Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock on elfcosmetics.com. With a waitlist of over 75,000 names, e.l.f. Cosmetics is sure to bring in a gust of holiday halo glow heading straight for every cheekbone, every nose bridge… essentially every eye, lip and face near you. Be the first to watch this e.l.f.ing fun and entertaining radiance report airing now on Meghan’s TikTok channel, @meghantrainor, and on e.l.f.’s social channels: TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Mark your calendars! e.l.f. is hitting the streets of New York City on December 13th and 14th with a Glow Plow through the boroughs of NYC to deliver the ultimate holiday glow experience to fans. Keep an eye out for real time updates by checking in on e.l.f.’s social channels.

According to The Weather Channel,® 8 out of 10 women surveyed change their personal care or beauty routine with the weather** so to help viewers weather the glow, e.l.f. Cosmetics has created a five day e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Bundle. The bundle ($36) includes e.l.f.’s OGs and viral best sellers:

Halo Glow Liquid Filter, $14 – With over 47 million views on TikTok, this skincare-makeup hybrid is infused with skin-loving squalane + hyaluronic acid that work to give skin a soft, dewy look.

Luminous Putty Blush, $7 – Get glowing with this lightweight yet buildable, unique putty-to-powder blush. Infused with argan oil and vitamin E, it melts seamlessly into skin, giving cheeks a subtle shimmer finish.

Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette, $3 – On-the-go luxe powder eyeshadow quads featuring a combo of matte and shimmer shades to take your eyes through any glow storm.

Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow , $6 – Get a shimmering eye look with one-swipe glitter coverage that’s 100% eye-catching.

, $6 – Get a shimmering eye look with one-swipe glitter coverage that’s 100% eye-catching. Glossy Lip Stain, $6 – Your lips deserve it all: a sheer pop of color and subtle gloss effect that stays put. The long-lasting, buildable formula won’t transfer and leaves lips looking and feeling fresh.

“We are bracing for the first glow storm this holiday season,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Vice President, Integrated Marketing Communications of e.l.f. Beauty. “e.l.f.’s glow is fueled by force multiplying and delivering the unexpected. By tapping into The Weather Channel brand’s rich legacy coupled with Meghan Trainor’s brilliance in this campaign, we are reaching new audiences and showing that beauty is in the eye of the… glow storm.”

“It’s pretty astounding when you stop and consider the impact of weather — how it can influence so many of our decisions and behaviors, including our cosmetics routine,” said Randi Stipes, IBM Vice President of Brand Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Watson Advertising and The Weather Company. “One might even say weather is ‘the original influencer.’ I love that e.l.f. is the first cosmetics brand to leverage our weather insights to help their message fulfill their brand purpose of unstoppable self-expression.”

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

