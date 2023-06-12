Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Presents MAIS YEAH!, a Celebration of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Tales of the Cocktail® 2023

– The robust program celebrating the spirit of inclusion takes place July 24 and 25, 2023 –

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced its ground breaking event at Tales of the Cocktail® 2023, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits presents “MAIS YEAH!” – Celebrating the Spirit of Inclusion. This two-day event, taking place July 24 and 25, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, will feature diverse- and women-owned and led brands from the Company’s portfolio, as well as a series of activities meant to promote the creation of a more inclusive hospitality industry. Southern Glazer’s is proud to be the first wine and spirits distributor to activate an official event at Tales of the Cocktail®.





“Mais yeah” (pronounced ‘may yeah’) is a Cajun language phrase that means “but yes” or “of course” and reflects the openness and generosity of the people who live in New Orleans. At Southern Glazer’s MAIS YEAH! event, the phrase represents a celebration of diversity and inclusivity, where all are welcome.

“At Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, we believe that hospitality should be for everyone, regardless of their background or identity,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Chief Communications Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “MAIS YEAH! is a way for us to extend that warm welcome to all bartenders and beverage professionals who attend our event.”

The MAIS YEAH! signature bar will be staffed by New Orleans-based non-profit Turning Tables. Turning Tables is changing the current face of hospitality by providing mentorship, cultivating leadership, and creating pathways by advocating for equity in the hospitality industry. Their training program provides both inexperienced and rising Black and Brown hospitality professionals with culturally responsive education, training and resources necessary to access real opportunity within the industry.

Participating diverse-owned or led wine and spirits brands at the MAIS YEAH! event include Banshee Wines with Ten of Cups Sparkling Brut, Casa Del Sol, C. Mondavi & Family with AVIANA and French Blue, Combs Spirits with CÎROC™️ and DeLeón® Tequila, Gran Coramino, Lobos 1707, Sire Spirits with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, Casa Lumbre Spirits with The Community Spirit Vodka, and WES Brands with BSB Flavored Whiskey.

The lineup of activities includes:

Pass a Good Time: Sip on cocktails and wines from our brand partners at the signature MAIS YEAH! portfolio bar.

Sip on cocktails and wines from our brand partners at the signature MAIS YEAH! portfolio bar. MAIS YEAH! Mixer: Meet and greet representatives from our diverse- and women-owned and led brand partners, and taste their unique creations while learning about their personal and brand stories.

Meet and greet representatives from our diverse- and women-owned and led brand partners, and taste their unique creations while learning about their personal and brand stories. Critical Conversations with Served Up Podcast live: Stop by and watch our live Served Up Podcast as we dive into topics that are crucial to creating a more inclusive hospitality industry.

Stop by and watch our live Served Up Podcast as we dive into topics that are crucial to creating a more inclusive hospitality industry. Banned Book Bar: As a platform for diverse voices, MAIS YEAH! will feature a Banned Book Bar, where attendees can donate a banned book to be distributed to Friends of New Orleans Public Library. For each banned book received, a $10 donation will be made to Turning Tables to support their important mission. To purchase a book to be delivered to our Banned Book Bar, visit our Amazon Wish List and order by July 1.

As a platform for diverse voices, MAIS YEAH! will feature a Banned Book Bar, where attendees can donate a banned book to be distributed to Friends of New Orleans Public Library. For each banned book received, a $10 donation will be made to Turning Tables to support their important mission. To purchase a book to be delivered to our Banned Book Bar, visit our Amazon Wish List and order by July 1. MAIS YEAH! Mentoring: Enjoy one-on-one mentoring with Southern Glazer’s Multicultural Center of Excellence, where experts will provide advice about how to work with a wine and spirits distributor, launch or grow a new beverage brand, or gain insights into the multicultural consumer. Attendees looking to make a career move can also meet Southern Glazer’s Recruiting Team to find out how to translate their skills into an exciting career in the wholesale tier.

Enjoy one-on-one mentoring with Southern Glazer’s Multicultural Center of Excellence, where experts will provide advice about how to work with a wine and spirits distributor, launch or grow a new beverage brand, or gain insights into the multicultural consumer. Attendees looking to make a career move can also meet Southern Glazer’s Recruiting Team to find out how to translate their skills into an exciting career in the wholesale tier. MAIS YEAH! with a Mission – A Turning Tables Takeover: Meet Touré Folkes, the Founder and Program Director of Turning Tables and his team, to learn about their New Orleans-based non-profit.

MAIS YEAH! will be open in the Fountainbleau room at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans on Monday, July 24 from 12:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. and Tuesday, July 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit southernglazers.com/MAISYEAH for the full schedule.

A Tales of the Cocktail® Tasting Room wristband is required for access. Get your Tales of the Cocktail® tickets here.

Southern Glazer’s has long been committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and continually looks for new and innovative initiatives to make the Company and industry more inclusive. For more information on Southern Glazer’s commitment to diversity visit https://www.southernglazers.com/careers/diversity-equity-inclusion.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC



Cindy Haas



Vice President, Public Relations



Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166



Mobile: (786) 498-7640



Email: cynthia.haas@sgws.com

or



Sofia Estevez



Manager, Communications & CSR



Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162



Mobile: (954) 870-1273



Email: sofia.estevez@sgws.com