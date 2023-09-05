Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Appoints Stephanie Silvestre to Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantic Division

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has appointed Stephanie Silvestre to the position of Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Company’s Atlantic Division, backfilling Greg Rabinovich, effective immediately. The Atlantic Division is Southern Glazer’s dedicated selling division for Constellation Brands. In this role, Silvestre will lead the team and will manage the Constellation relationship nationally, working with Southern Glazer’s regional, state, national account teams and operations to continue to grow the portfolio of brands. She will report to Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.





“Stephanie brings a highly unique background, skill set, and perspective to this important supplier-facing role,” said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “She has proven herself in the highly complex and critical logistics function, leading effective teams and successfully balancing the business needs of our suppliers and customers, while also driving efficiencies in our logistics operations. I expect these competencies to translate well into her new position and am incredibly excited that we have access to internal talent like Stephanie that we can move into this leadership role. I am confident that she will bring additional diversity of thought and experience to this dedicated division.”

Rabinovich will remain to support Silvestre for a transition period until the end of the year, when he will take on his next strategic role within Southern Glazer’s.

Sullivan continued, “I want to thank Greg for his steady leadership managing the Constellation business nationally during the past five years. During his three decades with the Company, he has made an indelible mark on our organization, with an impeccable track record for performance and a reputation for being a consummate people leader. His journey will continue here at Southern Glazer’s in a strategic capacity where his expertise and experience will continue to add value. I look forward to Greg’s continued contributions to our business and appreciate his support to assist with a smooth transition for the Atlantic Division.”

Silvestre most recently held the role of Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Operations Strategy. In this position, reporting to Chief Supply Chain Officer, she led the Supply Chain & Operations transformational vision and strategy, including the deployment of a fully integrated and streamlined supply chain to provide world-class capabilities for customer and supplier partners with an emphasis on sustainability and value creation. Silvestre began her career with Southern Glazer’s in 2011 as Director of Logistics and has since held multiple roles of increasing responsibility within the Supply Chain function. Prior to joining Southern Glazer’s, she worked for General Electric. She is also an inaugural member of Southern Glazer’s Exceptional Leaders Program, the Company’s flagship leadership development program.

“We are excited to partner with Stephanie and the Southern Glazer’s team in this next chapter of our strategic partnership, as we continue to grow our high-end wine and spirits category leadership,” said Robert Hanson, Executive Vice President and President, Wine and Spirits Division for Constellation Brands. “In working with Stephanie in her prior roles, we have found her to be an exceptional leader navigating complex business issues with a forward looking, solutions-oriented mindset. We are confident that Stephanie’s dedicated leadership will help us take our consumer-driven premiumization strategy to the next level, delivering market-leading growth in the U.S. for our incredible premium, fine wine and craft spirits brand portfolio.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

Contacts

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC



Cindy Haas



Vice President, Communications & CSR



Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166



Mobile: (786) 498-7640



Email: cynthia.haas@sgws.com

Sofia Estevez



Manager, Communications & CSR



Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162



Mobile: (786) 457-6821



Email: sofia.estevez@sgws.com