Sonic Foundry’s Video Solutions Group and CTI Meeting Technology Announce New Partnership to Provide Comprehensive Event Content Solutions

Combined service offerings will provide event planners and organizers with a world-class, end-to-end content solution that enables integrated management of abstracts, presentations, and video assets

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, and CTI Meeting Technology (CTI), the world’s premier event content management provider, today announced a new partnership to provide comprehensive event content solutions for global event organizers. These solutions combine the capabilities of CTI’s all-in-one event content platform cOASIS with video capture and distribution services from Sonic Foundry’s Video Solutions group. For the first time, event organizers will be able to outsource the management of abstracts, presentations and video content, and gain access to the world’s leading event content platform, with a single phone call.

Streaming video and remote attendance opportunities have become standard requirements for conferences, industry trade shows and other events over the past several years, and organizers have had to adapt in real time. Many have realized it can be challenging to provide attendees with easy, intuitive access to both video and non-video content when they are being managed through separate workflows. The integrated approach offered by CTI and Video Solutions represents a direct response to this challenge and will introduce a new standard for delivery time of on-demand event video content: one hour.

For a closer look at the value that CTI and Video Solutions can deliver, watch this short highlight reel from the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022, one of the first customers to enjoy the benefits of CTI and Video Solutions’ integrated workflow. (Highlight reel was produced by CNTV.)

Sonic Foundry Director of Business Development Donny Neufuss commented, “The future of event content management is all about integrated solutions. In the hybrid-first world, event planners and organizers shouldn’t have to rely on three or four different partners to manage presentations, abstracts, video content, etc. The market needs a comprehensive solution that enables event organizers to manage all their content – including video – in one place.”

CTI Chief Operations Officer Dr. Richard Rettenbacher added, “By packaging access to cOASIS with Sonic Foundry’s world-class video services, we can offer clients the same intuitive management capabilities for their video content that we currently offer for all other scientific assets. We are confident that our integrated product will set a new standard of simplicity and reliability in the event content services market.”

For those interested in learning more about the partnership, Video Solutions and CTI will be co-hosting a free webinar, Why Integrated Solutions are the Future of Event Content Management, on Tuesday, February 21, at 11:30 a.m. EST. Panelists will discuss current trends in the event content market, evolving audience expectations and the benefits of an integrated content services model. Click here to register for this free webinar.

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™, which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

About Video Solutions

Video Solutions specializes in comprehensive video services and is organized around a simple value proposition: We make video easy, period. Our technicians and project managers have over twenty years of experience successfully planning, managing, and executing video initiatives for event organizers, associations, and companies around the world. No matter what challenges you are facing, Video Solutions can plug in as needed – giving you the best tools to do it yourself or taking it off your plate entirely. From organizing video capture and distribution for an event, to migrating an existing video content library to the cloud to planning and executing a video strategy from start to finish, our team will develop a solution configured specifically for your organization’s needs and objectives. To learn more about how Video Solutions can help to optimize your video infrastructure and maximize the ROI of your video strategy, visit www.videosolutions.pro.

About CTI Meeting Technology

CTI Meeting Technology provides content management solutions to global associations and meeting planners. With more than four decades of experience, CTI is trusted by hundreds of organizations annually, including many of the world’s leading STEM associations. CTI strives to remain a step ahead of industry trends to help meeting planners organize successful events amidst the fast-paced dynamics of the STEM industries. Our all-in-one, fully configurable platform cOASIS can accommodate the most complex workflows while prioritizing a simple, intuitive user experience that allows meeting planners to efficiently collect, evaluate, and distribute large amounts of content. If you prefer to manage the whole process yourself, CTI will provide the necessary training and support – or our experts are available to operate the platform with your supervision. For more information on how CTI and cOASIS can help you organize successful meetings with complete peace of mind visit www.ctimeetingtech.com.

About cOASIS

cOASIS is an ALL-IN-ONE platform that enables associations and meeting planners to collect, manage, and distribute content to both on-site and remote audiences through a single intuitive interface. With advanced security features and over 10,000 configuration options, cOASIS can accommodate a variety of workflows and allows for an easy transition to hybrid and virtual settings. Because content is paramount in STEM environments, cOASIS was designed to prioritize searchability and to provide audiences with easy, intuitive access to large amounts of content. To learn more about cOASIS and the advantages of utilizing a single integrated platform to manage content for your next event, visit www.ctimeetingtech.com/our-platform/.

