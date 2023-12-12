Sonia DeMarco Joins MedSurvey as VP of Strategic Accounts

Medical Market Research Company Announces New Senior-Level Hire

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedSurvey, a leading medical market research company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sonia DeMarco as Vice President of Strategic Accounts. In her new role, she will be focused on leading partnerships with key accounts and ensuring overall project success. This new senior-level hire reflects MedSurvey’s commitment to investing in people with the expertise to bring value to the entire client relationship.









“Because I started in full service, working directly with pharmaceutical companies, I have a strong understanding of the pressures our clients are under,” DeMarco says. “I’m looking forward to applying my experience from all angles of the industry to helping our clients build their business, which helps MedSurvey grow along with them. And I’m especially excited to join a company whose philosophy and goals align with my own vision of what market research should be.”

DeMarco brings with her more than two decades of experience in the healthcare market research industry. She comes to MedSurvey from Sago (formerly Schlesinger Group), where she spent over six years as an Account Manager working directly with clients to put together successful strategies for both qualitative and quantitative projects. Previously, she worked at Survey Healthcare Group as a Senior Manager, at Epocrates as Director of Market Research, and at Health Strategies Group (now Eversana), where she started their Operations Department.

“We are thrilled to have Sonia join our team,” says Brian Livell, Executive Vice President of Client Services. “With her 25 years of industry experience, she will play a significant role in supporting MedSurvey’s continued growth and strategy.”

About MedSurvey

MedSurvey is a medical market research company headquartered in Eastern Pennsylvania, with over 40 years of experience serving the insights community. The company partners with agencies and consulting firms to gather quality data among healthcare professionals and patients globally. MedSurvey focuses on building strong, long-term relationships with its clients, with an emphasis on transparency and experienced talent, and invests heavily in developing innovative solutions for medical market research.

