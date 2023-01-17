Sonendo Unveils New Branding and Website; Champions Clinicians Performing Root Canal Treatment

The Campaign Is a Testament to the Dental Technology Company’s Continued Investment in Doctors and Their Patients

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign and website. The updated branding is designed to reflect Sonendo’s ongoing commitment to investing in the specialty of endodontics and providing clinicians with the technology and resources they need to elevate patient care. With a modern and forward-looking quality to it, the campaign aims to bring a fresh, unique perspective to dentistry.

As part of this next iteration of the brand, the new website prominently features clinicians that use the GentleWave System. The goal is to feature doctors who have mastered the complexities of the root canal system by leveraging GentleWave Technology. By placing the clinician at center of the entire campaign, Sonendo aims to reaffirm its commitment to its doctors, profiling the professionals behind the procedure and their vital partnership with Sonendo to enhance patient care.

“Root canal therapy is highly complex, and there are challenges beyond the reach of even the most skilled hands. On top of this, many patients are fearful or anxious about root canal treatment due to widespread misconceptions or outdated information about the procedure,” said Bjarne Bergheim, president and CEO of Sonendo. “We aim to help doctors navigate these challenges by providing a simpler and more streamlined way to perform the procedure that elevates patient care.”

Since its inception, Sonendo has been dedicated to supporting clinicians and their practices with innovation designed to improve the patient experience and maximize clinical efficiency. The Company’s Sound Science® Academy offers professional education and peer-to-peer mentorship programs, while its GentleWave Practice Success (GPS) Program provides doctors with comprehensive staff training, expansive marketing initiatives and self-marketing strategies. Sonendo also supports the specialty through EndoCon, an annual conference on endodontic innovation, and Women in Endo, a seminal event established in 2022 to support leadership and professional growth.

The launch of the GentleWave System’s new brand campaign and website comes shortly after Sonendo announced more than one million patients have been treated with the GentleWave Procedure since the system entered the commercial market, demonstrating doctors’ growing preferences for modern root canal treatment and technology.

For more information on the GentleWave System, visit https://gentlewave.com/doctor/.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information on Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com. For more information on the GentleWave System, visit www.gentlewave.com/doctor.

Contacts

Sarah Gallagher



Crowe PR



sgallagher@crowepr.com

(224) 406-4709