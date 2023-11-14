Sompo Horizon Is Proud to Introduce Caregiving Solutions as an Employee Benefit to DEPT®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sompo Horizon, a new employee benefits provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, is pleased to announce global digital agency DEPT® will begin offering caregiving benefits through the CareGo platform to its employees in the U.S.





CareGo is an innovative solution that fosters a supportive workplace culture by equipping working caregivers with the necessary tools and guidance to care for their loved ones while prioritizing their own well-being. Through this program, companies can enhance the well-being of their employees, reinforcing their commitment to providing exceptional benefits and services in the workplace.

Key Features of CareGo Include:

One-on-One Care Advisors : Licensed and certified advisors offer personalized plans, support, and guidance to caregivers.

: Licensed and certified advisors offer personalized plans, support, and guidance to caregivers. A Trusted Network of Partners : CareGo users have access to high-quality products and services that assist with home upkeep, in-home care, meal preparation, fraud detection, transportation, bill pay services, will and estate planning services and more.

: CareGo users have access to high-quality products and services that assist with home upkeep, in-home care, meal preparation, fraud detection, transportation, bill pay services, will and estate planning services and more. Caregiver Check-Ins : These one-on-one sessions involve a dedicated Care Advisor offering invaluable support and guidance during occasionally complex and stressful situations.

: These one-on-one sessions involve a dedicated Care Advisor offering invaluable support and guidance during occasionally complex and stressful situations. Digital Repository: This tool helps the caregiver maintain important information about their care recipient(s), such as medications, dietary restrictions, contact lists, and centralized communications for the care team and caregiver.

Commenting on the partnership, Chuck Fillizola, Chief Operating Officer of Sompo Horizon, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to onboard DEPT® and begin offering concierge caregiving services to their employees in the U.S. Like many organizations, it is important for the agency to support employees who are caring for their own families, working full-time, and caring for an aging family member with the tools they need to prevent burnout.”

“We listen to our people and are always working hard to improve our processes, benefits and employee experience,” said Laura Rodnitzky, VP, Global People Operations & Americas P&C Lead at DEPT®. “We try to ensure our employees have access to a variety of programs and support to help manage their physical and mental well-being, and that includes support for working caregivers.”

The introduction of CareGo as an employee benefit is scheduled to rollout on January 1st, 2024, and DEPT® employees can look forward to a seamless integration and user-friendly experience.

About Sompo Horizon

Sompo Group is a Japanese conglomerate with businesses in financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors. We have gained extensive experience in developing solutions for seniors and our mission is to promote security, health, and well-being globally. Sompo Horizon, a newly established subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, was launched to develop innovative products and services to address caregiving challenges and transform the way people care for themselves and each other. Our first solution is CareGo, a comprehensive digital platform, concierge support service, and partner network that empowers caregivers to make the best decisions for their loved ones while saving time, money, and alleviating stress.

About Sompo Holdings

Sompo Holdings is creating social value for security, health and wellbeing of customers, operating domestic (Japanese) P&C insurance business, overseas (re)insurance business, domestic life insurance business, nursing care & seniors business, and digital business with about 73,000 employees in 28 countries. Since its foundation as Japan’s first fire insurance company for more than 130 years, we have been providing solutions to various challenges in society.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), SOMPO’s consolidated ordinary income totaled over JPY 4,600 billion (USD 34.5 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. We have been achieving steady growth based on each business while accelerating new investments in growth areas. For more information, visit https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/.

*Conversion rate: USD/JPY 133.53 as of March 31, 2023

About DEPT ®

DEPT® is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates integrated end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay, and more. Its team of 4,000+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. DEPT® is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corp Certified. www.deptagency.com

