SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in an upcoming investor conference. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.





Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference



Date: September 06, 2023



Time: 1:05 PM PST Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto



Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1632366&tp_key=95fc3d2330&tp_special=8

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its over 6.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SOFI-F

Contacts

SoFi Investors:



IR@sofi.com

Media:



PR@sofi.com