Society22 Secures Prestigious Industry Recognition with Multiple Awards for Impactful Media Campaigns

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Society22 PR, a leading public relations and creative agency, has once again demonstrated its unparalleled expertise in the field by winning several prestigious awards for its impactful media campaigns. This year, Society22 has been honored as a 2023 Clutch Champion and also as a Global Award Winner, solidifying its position as a leader in innovative and effective public relations strategies.





These recognitions underscore Society22’s advanced approach to campaigns, which significantly outdistances competitors. The agency’s customized blend of traditional PR tactics with avant-garde digital strategies has not only set a new benchmark in the industry but also garnered acclaim from clients. Many have lauded Society22 as “the most strategic PR agency” they’ve ever engaged with, highlighting the agency’s unparalleled ability to deliver results that exceed expectations.

Further augmenting its accolades, Society22 has been bestowed with the prestigious GOLD Titan Business Award in the PR & Communications – B2B category. This accolade is a testament to the agency’s adeptness at crafting compelling narratives and strategies that resonate profoundly within the business-to-business sector, thereby amplifying their impact in crafting meaningful and effective communications.

Danielle Sabrina, CEO and founder of Society22, shared her thoughts on these achievements. “Our company’s excellence stems from empowering Gen-Z leaders to drive transformative change. We embraced forward-thinking services and cultural standards, aligned with contemporary values, and discarded outdated models. These awards symbolize the fruition of our team’s relentless implementation, innovation, and commitment,” stated Sabrina. “At Society22, our goal is not just to meet the benchmarks but to redefine them. Being recognized as a leading agency is an honor that underscores the transformative impact we aim to deliver in the industry,” Sabrina added.

Society22’s campaigns are renowned for not just guaranteeing results but for surpassing them by offering additional value. The agency is infamous for exceeding deliverables, often presenting clients with additional opportunities from speaking engagements and influencer collaborations, and even partnerships that extend beyond the scope of traditional PR campaigns.

This success stems from Society22’s deep commitment to understanding and meeting the dynamic needs of its clients in an ever-evolving media landscape. These awards are a testament to the agency’s prowess in not only meeting but surpassing client expectations, thereby paving the way for continued innovation and unparalleled success in the realm of public relations and communications.

