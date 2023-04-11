Social Brand University 2023 Research: Impact of University Social Media on U.S. College-Bound Students’ Decision-Making Process

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2023 Social Brand University (SBU) research study found that nearly half of prospective and first-year students say attending university is the most important decision of their lives, with more than 70 percent having little to no interest in enrolling where family members attended. The study also found that university social media accounts are not persuasive in the decision-making process, in contrast with nearly three-quarters of students reporting spending over two hours a day on social media.

This study was commissioned through global insights and advisory consultancy GlobeScan, and fielded March 1-9, 2023. More than 750 U.S.-based 16-21-year-old prospective and first-year students were surveyed. Students with no interest or intent to apply to university were not surveyed for this study.

“The survey data is compelling in that colleges and universities are failing to meet students where they spend their time and find their news, which is social media,” said Dr. Richard Anthony Purcell, professor and author. “To be successful in the face of declining enrollment, colleges and universities must engage students through their social media channels.”

Higher education in the U.S. has seen 1.3 million fewer students enrolled since 2020. With declining U.S. birth rates, the first reduced annual graduating class of high school students is expected in 2025. With this shift, colleges and universities will no longer benefit from a constantly growing pool of students.

“Going to college or university can be costly and stressful for students and is a big life decision for young Americans. Our research shows that prospective students need more guidance and information when applying to college and over four in ten want more digital tools and resources,” said Gayle Chong, Associate Director at GlobeScan. “Social media engagement is a clear opportunity for any college struggling to attract applicants.”

The 2023 SBU study revealed:

59 percent of surveyed students belong to minority groups or are first-generation college students

Over a third of young people say social media is an important part of their lives

73 percent spend two or more hours a day on social media

26 percent spend five or more hours on social platforms

68 percent of students who have used university or college social media accounts as a resource are more likely to have a positive opinion of the university or college

Only 11 percent of students found it very easy to find information about schools and programs to apply to

Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are the most used and preferred social platforms

Facebook, Twitter, BeReal, and LinkedIn are not being utilized to the same extent

With the amount of time students spend on social media, the impact universities could make on prospective students’ decision-making process via social media is exponential.

“With rising costs associated with recruitment such as print materials, universities need to make social media a top priority,” according to Dr. Purcell. “Utilizing print materials is off-strategy as this generation of students is more environmentally conscious, and the study revealed only 22 percent of students looked at university print materials.”

About Social Brand University

Social Brand University is the only online bundle devoted to social media professionals working at the university level. The desktop and mobile platform is updated daily with higher education and social media news, university social media strategy and branding tips, curated content inspiration, and more. SBU can help social media professionals in higher education save hundreds of hours while providing training resources and boosting their social media presence.

About GlobeScan

GlobeScan is a global insights and advisory consultancy working at the intersection of brand purpose, sustainability, and trust. We partner with leading companies, NGOs, and governmental organizations to deliver insights that guide decision-making and build strategies that contribute to a sustainable and equitable future.

Established in 1987, we have offices in Cape Town, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, and Toronto.

