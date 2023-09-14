Snowplow recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Snowplow enables joint customers to collect and model first-party customer data, streamed in real-time to build marketing analytics and AI on Snowflake’s Data Cloud

Snowplow today announced that it has been recognized as a Analytics & Data Capture 'One to Watch' in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue, executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Activation

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“When it comes to investing in analytics solutions, marketers face a lot of choices. That’s why Snowflake developed this report to showcase the best of breed partner technologies for enabling data-driven marketing strategies,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “For the second year running, Snowplow has qualified as One to Watch in the Analytics and Data Capture category due to its proven ability to enable organizations to create first-party behavioral data to unlock AI and advanced analytics directly from their Snowflake Data Cloud instances.”

Snowplow was identified in Snowflake’s report as a ‘One to Watch’ in the Analytics & Data Capture category for its unique approach that enables marketing teams to gain first-party insights into customer journeys across websites and applications. More recently, this approach has been strengthened with the launch of Snowplow Digital Analytics, Powered By Snowflake – a new native application for the Snowflake Data Cloud. With Snowplow Digital Analytics, marketers now have access to a powerful alternative to Google Analytics 4 that offers the following:

A real-time AI-ready first-party customer data foundation for marketing analytics, customer 360 and AI;

Compliance, privacy, and data protection by design, are centralized in the data platform;

Control, transparency, and ownership across the entire customer data lifecycle.

“Recognition as a company to watch in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to Snowplow’s focus on enabling our joint customers to collect, model and govern the highest quality customer data for Marketing Analytics,” Alex Dean, Co-founder & CEO at Snowplow said. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to give organizations a compelling data foundation for Analytics and AI to compete in the marketplace to optimize acquisition, retention, and customer experiences.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Snowplow

Snowplow, a Powered By Snowflake partner, empowers organizations to collect and model first-party customer data, providing a single view of customer behavior across sessions and devices. By streaming this data natively to the Data Cloud in real-time, businesses can activate real-time insights for customer 360, personalization, and machine learning. Snowplow empowers more than 10,000 organizations, including Strava, Autotrader, and Software.com to reach, engage and win customers more effectively, while retaining an industry-leading data governance posture, with full GDPR and CCPA compliance.

