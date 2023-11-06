Snowplow Appoints Brian Cohen as Chief Operating & Financial Officer, and Alex Lee as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticsleaders—Snowplow, the leader in customer data collection, today announced the appointment of two new top-tier senior executives based out of its Boston headquarters to help drive the company’s continued growth and global expansion.





“I am thrilled to welcome Brian and Alex to the Snowplow team,” said Alex Dean, CEO of Snowplow. “Their wealth of experience rapidly scaling companies in the tech industry will be invaluable as we continue our ambitious growth plans. Our customers will benefit tremendously from their expertise and leadership.”

Brian Cohen joins Snowplow as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of experience scaling high-growth technology companies. Cohen will leverage his experience from public and privately held companies to accelerate growth and further strengthen Snowplow’s enduring customer focus.

As Snowplow’s new Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Alex Lee will lead Snowplow’s growing global sales organization and go-to-market sales strategy. Based in Boston, Lee has an impressive track record of growing sales teams and expanding market share. He has 20 years of B2B data, software and sales management experience, including roles at Peregrine, BlueConic and Salesforce.

“We are positioning Snowplow for its next phase of rapid expansion with a world-class executive team based out of Boston,” said Christopher Lynch, Chairman of Snowplow. “Brian and Alex bring tremendous leadership experience that will allow us to capitalize on the incredible market opportunity that we see ahead of us.”

About Snowplow

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific, Snowplow provides an enterprise-strength marketing and analytics solution that enables companies to generate trustworthy, first-party customer data to power marketing and advertising performance.

Trusted by more than 1.9 million sites and applications, Snowplow users generate and model first-party customer data across their digital interfaces to capture descriptive customer journeys and create actionable first-party behavioral profiles. With Snowplow, companies like Strava, Burberry, and Auto Trader reach, engage, and win customers, while maintaining industry-leading data governance with full GDPR and CCPA compliance.

