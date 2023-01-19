SnowConvert, a Mobilize.Net suite of tools, has significantly reduced migration effort and greatly improved the speed of customer data migrations to the Data Cloud

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement for Snowflake to acquire SnowConvert, the premier suite of tools for efficiently migrating databases to the Data Cloud, from Mobilize.Net. Closing of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.





A key challenge with platform migrations is the code conversion required to ensure that all legacy database functionality can be moved to the cloud with minimal time and effort. The SnowConvert toolkit has long been a preferred solution for migrating customer workloads to Snowflake, using sophisticated automation techniques that reduce the need for manual coding and help ensure migration projects are successful.

After converting more than 1.5 billion lines of code1 with SnowConvert, the toolkit has proven to significantly reduce migration effort and greatly improve the speed of migrating legacy databases to Snowflake through the built-in analysis capabilities at a data-type and procedure level, as well as matching to Snowflake native types. In addition to legacy database conversions, SnowConvert also converts workloads written in Scala and Python, making it easy to transfer that code to Snowflake’s Snowpark developer environment.

“One of our key objectives at Snowflake is to make it as fast and simple as possible for our customers and partners to unlock value from data. For many organizations, that starts with the efficient migration of their legacy databases and applications to the Data Cloud,” said Ted Brackin, Snowflake VP of Professional Services. “With the acquisition of SnowConvert, we can help more customers, partners and more broadly our Snowflake partner network move more data and applications into the Data Cloud, enabling customers to obtain faster value from their investment in Snowflake sooner.”

“To ensure organizations can monetize all their data and generate the insights and services that differentiate their businesses, they need the speed and flexibility that a modern data platform provides,” said Tom Button, Chairman and CEO at Mobilze.Net. “By joining forces with Snowflake, customers will have seamless access to the premier suite of tools for migrating their data to Snowflake’s platform, so they can tap into the speed and agility of the Data Cloud sooner.”

SnowConvert will expand Snowflake’s professional services footprint in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Bellevue, Washington.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 543 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of October 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

