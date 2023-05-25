Snorkel AI Announces Third Annual Future of Data-Centric AI Conference

Largest data-centric AI virtual event brings together thousands of attendees, including speakers from Capital One, EY, Google, Kaiser Permanente, Microsoft, Stability AI, Wayfair, Wells Fargo and more

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today announced the agenda for Future of Data-Centric AI Conference 2023 (FDCAI). Now in its third year, FDCAI has established itself as the definitive community and conference for AI, bringing together thousands of data scientists, ML engineers, software developers, Fortune 500 organizations, AI-first companies, and academia under one roof to share best practices and the latest in AI innovation.

Held on June 7-8, 2023, this year’s virtual event will explore how to leverage new AI advances such as large language models (LLMs), foundation models, generative AI, programmatic labeling, weak supervision, prompting, synthetic data and more—all using data-centric AI workflows.

“AI has seen an explosion of innovation in the last few months prompted by the fast rise of large language models,” said Devang Sachdev, VP of Marketing, Snorkel AI. “These advancements, while remarkable, also underscore the urgent need for adopting data-centric approaches to ensure high-quality data and effective AI development. This is why we started The Future of Data-Centric AI conference three years ago, and why we’re continuing to build on it today—to create a forum for the world’s AI innovators to discuss how to deploy AI in real-world settings.”

FDCAI’s speaker line-up this year includes leading AI practitioners, researchers and academics from such companies as: Arista, Bank of America, Bloomberg, Capital One, Caterpillar, Comcast, Databricks, EY, Georgetown University CSET, Google, Harvard, Hugging Face, JP Morgan & Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Marsh, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Natwest and many others. Notable mentions include:

DJ Patil, first U.S. Chief Data Scientist and General Partner, Greatpoint Ventures

Emad Mostaque, Founder and CEO, Stability AI

Yoav Shoham, Co-founder, AI21 Labs

Matei Zaharia, Chief Technologist, Databricks

Nurtekin Savas, Head of Enterprise Data Science, Capital One

Gideon Mann, Head of ML Product and Research, Office of the CTO at Bloomberg LP.

The sessions at this year’s conference will focus on the following areas:

Data development techniques: programmatic labeling, active learning, weak supervision, data cleaning, and synthetic data augmentation.

programmatic labeling, active learning, weak supervision, data cleaning, and synthetic data augmentation. Enterprise use cases: predictive AI, generative AI, NLP, computer vision, conversational AI.

predictive AI, generative AI, NLP, computer vision, conversational AI. AI development stack: AutoML, ML frameworks, no-code/low-code development.

AutoML, ML frameworks, no-code/low-code development. Foundation models/LLMs: fine-tuning, prompt engineering, prompt chaining, and enterprise adoption

This year’s conference also features an AI poster competition with $15K in prizes and submissions from Argonne National Lab, Columbia University, Cornell University, Medidata, Stanford University, TitanML, University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, University of Utah and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Future of Data-Centric AI conference is hosted by Snorkel AI in partnership with Gretel AI, Hugging Face, Lambda Labs, Microsoft, Predibase, Seldon AI, and Together. All the sessions are virtual and free to attend.

For the full conference schedule or to register, visit: https://future.snorkel.ai/

About Snorkel AI

Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of manually-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.

