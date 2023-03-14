Snappy Kraken’s Jolt! Conference Returns to Reinvigorate Financial Advisor Marketing

One-of-a-kind conference to convene marketing leaders, help financial advisors unlock growth

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarketingForFinancialAdvisors—Snappy Kraken, a martech innovator working with financial services professionals, today announced the return of its conference, Jolt!. Taking place at the Aria Resort from May 3-5, this year’s event will focus on helping advisors grow their practices through innovative, strategic, and creative marketing.

Now in its second year, Jolt! has already been named a “Best Conference For Scaling Marketing” by Kitces.com. More than 500 attendees are expected to attend this year’s 26-session event, which is the only marketing-focused conference for financial advisors in the United States. Attendees will have the opportunity to forge meaningful connections and tap some of the brightest marketing minds from inside and outside the financial industry.

Confirmed keynote speakers for this year’s event include small business expert and entrepreneur Ramon Ray; award-winning entrepreneur, author, and customer experience speaker Brittany Hodak; and bestselling author and marketing expert Andrew Davis. Guests can also expect to hear from industry luminaries such as Aaron Klein, CEO of Riskalyze; Matt Middleton, president and CEO of Advisor Circle; Tina Powell, chief growth officer at Intention.ly; and Patrice Kelly, chief creative officer at Snappy Kraken. The full agenda, which is being regularly updated, can be viewed here.

“We started Jolt! to deliver proven, actionable insights and inspiration to help advisors compete at a higher level and grow more effectively,” said Robert Sofia, CEO of Snappy Kraken. “This year’s event promises to be even better than the last—with world-class insights, a collaborative environment, and a whole lot of fun to be had. For advisors who are looking to level up their marketing efforts and accelerate growth, Jolt! is the place to be.”

This sentiment was echoed by Sheryl Hickerson, CEO of Females and Finance who said, “When [Snappy Kraken] announces the 2023 Jolt! dates – do your business a favor – go to the conference… You will have fun. You will learn. You will network.”

This year’s event will focus on three key outcomes for advisors:

Transformation: Gaining the knowledge, inspiration and motivation to re-energize their business growth with the most cutting-edge and effective marketing strategies.

Gaining the knowledge, inspiration and motivation to re-energize their business growth with the most cutting-edge and effective marketing strategies. Strategy: Auditing existing marketing efforts to identify any gaps, then working with onsite consultants to map out a marketing-improvement plan before leaving.

Auditing existing marketing efforts to identify any gaps, then working with onsite consultants to map out a marketing-improvement plan before leaving. Implementation: Receiving a workbook and access to recordings that will deliver value long after the event has concluded.

“Yes, growth is unpredictable, but in our world, it doesn’t have to be,” said Angel Gonzalez, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Snappy Kraken. “Jolt! is a can’t-miss opportunity for advisors who need that spark of inspiration to supercharge their marketing efforts.”

In addition to being recognized as a top conference this year, Jolt! has been diversity certified by Choir.

Interested attendees and partners can learn more and register by visiting joltconference.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework”. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

Contacts

Snappy@streetcredpr.com

Allie Zendrian



Allie@streetcredpr.com

516-581-7202

Hannah Dixon



Hannah@streetcredpr.com

317-590-0915