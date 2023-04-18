Snappy Kraken Announces Collaboration with Morningstar Wealth to Elevate Advisor-Client Interactions

With access to Morningstar Wealth content, advisors can further amplify the power of Snappy Kraken’s digital marketing tools

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarketingForFinancialAdvisors—Snappy Kraken, the martech innovator dedicated to financial services professionals, today announced its new Snappy Kraken Morningstar Wealth Edition. The platform will provide advisors that use Snappy Kraken’s Original Content + Marketing Automation services with access to timely Morningstar Wealth articles that can be leveraged in client engagement campaigns.

The Snappy Kraken Morningstar Wealth Edition platform is available to users of Morningstar Office, a web-based portfolio and practice management platform for independent financial advisors. This offering will afford existing Morningstar Office℠ clients access to a custom version of Snappy Kraken’s Original Content + Marketing Automation that features Morningstar Wealth articles, as well as an integration with the Morningstar Office℠ client contact information. This will significantly expand the digital marketing resources at advisors’ fingertips. The deeper bench of content will enhance advisors’ ability to deliver a differentiated client experience and attract prospects.

“Morningstar Wealth has established a reputation for producing quality editorial content that empowers investor success,” said Angel Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer at Snappy Kraken. “As Snappy Kraken works to foster meaningful connections between advisors and their clients, we welcome the opportunity to incorporate Morningstar Wealth’s trusted, relevant content into our campaigns. We are confident this will provide immediate value-add for advisors.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to streamline workflows and elevate the advisor-client relationship,” remarked Vincent Florack, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Morningstar Wealth. “This collaboration with Snappy Kraken will further this aim, enabling advisors to disseminate timely and engaging content that delivers value to investors.”

Current Snappy Kraken clients that do not have Morningstar Office℠ subscriptions, and that wish to add Morningstar Wealth articles to their existing version of Snappy Kraken, can upgrade for a fee of $20 per month per user. For Morningstar Office users that don’t already avail themselves of Snappy Kraken’s Original Content + Automation services, there is the option to access Snappy Kraken Morningstar Wealth Edition at a discounted rate of $225 per month per user.

This latest collaboration comes on the heels of Snappy Kraken’s recent launch of Freedom360, a comprehensive marketing solution that enables time-crunched advisors to outsource their entire marketing program—from audit phase through implementation and reporting—to a team of experts.

To learn more about Morningstar Wealth and Snappy Kraken’s collaboration, visit www.morningstarwealth.snappykraken.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework”. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

