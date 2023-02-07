Snapdocs Integrates with Mortgage Cadence LOS to Power Seamless Digital Closings

Lenders can now use Snapdocs’ integration with Mortgage Cadence to drive faster closing times, reduce operating costs, and improve borrower experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform, today announced the completion of its integration with Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company. The integration enables lenders nationwide to use Snapdocs within Mortgage Cadence’s loan origination system (LOS) to streamline the closing process, reduce operating costs, and enhance the borrower experience.

“Lenders must do more with less in this tumultuous market, and conducting eClosings at scale offers a clear way to reduce loan costs, save valuable time, and deliver an enhanced borrower experience,” said Todd Maki, Vice President of Customer Success. “Integrations with leading LOS providers like Mortgage Cadence allow lenders to easily consolidate new technologies into their existing stack, enabling a more efficient and successful implementation and ramp. We’re excited for even more lenders to realize the value of Snapdocs within the Mortgage Cadence Platform and streamline their digital closing processes.”

With the new integrated solution, lenders can seamlessly facilitate digital closings powered by Snapdocs and finalize closing documents without ever leaving the Mortgage Cadence Platform. Lenders can easily order required closing documents and data with any version of Mortgage Cadence and securely transmit them to Snapdocs to initiate the closing process. The completed documents are then encrypted and returned to the Mortgage Cadence Platform for secure storage. The result is a faster, more transparent, and more efficient experience for all parties involved in the closing.

“Many joint customers have asked for this integration, so we’re incredibly excited to bring a solution to market that saves lenders time and simplifies closings,” said Jim Rosen, Executive Vice President of Services, Mortgage Cadence. “Working with great partners like Snapdocs paves the way for even more lenders to embrace digital mortgage tools and advances the entire industry toward an all-digital future.”

To learn more about the integration between Snapdocs and Mortgage Cadence, or to schedule a discovery call with Snapdocs, please visit https://snapdocs.com/mortgage-cadence.

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform. Powering millions of closings each year, Snapdocs combines an open platform, patented AI technology, an extensive settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success. Our proven approach enables market-leading lenders and title companies to automate the closing process and turn it into a competitive advantage. Using Snapdocs, lenders and title companies close more loans at lower costs while delivering the modern, referral-worthy digital experience borrowers expect. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of today’s lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales and operational user experience. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com.

