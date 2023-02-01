Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ads image

The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 3000 31st Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

