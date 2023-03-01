Smith Micro Expands Data and Analytics Capabilities of ViewSpot® Retail Display Management Platform

Presenting this enhanced solution at “Bringing Devices to Life: Using ViewSpot to Engage Customer Retail Journeys” webinar on March 7, 2023

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI #SaaS–(NASDAQ: SMSI), Smith Micro Software Inc. (Smith Micro or the Company) today launched expanded data and analytics capabilities in its ViewSpot retail display and engagement platform that allow retailers to correlate user engagement with product sales. The ViewSpot platform’s robust display management and analytical tools, coupled with its ability to integrate with existing systems, make it a powerful component of a business’ digital retail strategy, producing opportunities to attract prospective customers with compelling, on-brand content. As the ViewSpot platform has proven to be a valuable tool to mobile network operators in their retail operations, the Company will now expand its promotion of the solution to other retailers who sell mobile devices and TV monitors in their stores.

“We have always felt strongly that ViewSpot should be an essential component of a retailer’s in-store strategy, offering value by turning browsing consumers into buying customers,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. “In an environment challenged by shrinking workforces, growing consumer demand for the most current and compelling information, and the need for critical data to make the right smart retail decisions, ViewSpot is the silent salesperson that easily and efficiently augments and automates retail activities. ViewSpot not only guides consumers as they browse and buy devices, but also collects important information for retailers to be able to understand, customize and optimize the consumer journey.”

ViewSpot can increase in-store sales by collecting critical data from integrated systems and centrally managing on-screen content, including marketing campaigns and pricing updates, while tracking, engaging and quantifying the in-store customer journey. ViewSpot’s data coupled with a retailer’s inventory management, planogram, or point-of-sale system, enables access to valuable data that highlights foot traffic, the most successful store locations, inventory status and customer conversion rates. These data analytics differentiate ViewSpot from a pure content management solution by identifying which merchandising campaigns generate the most revenue and turn in-store screens into measurable engagement tools. Additionally, retailers can easily conduct A/B tests across devices, messages and promotions to gauge performance and success.

VIEWSPOT WEBINAR TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023

Smith Micro Software, Inc. will host a webinar entitled “Bringing Devices to Life: Using ViewSpot to Engage Customer Retail Journeys,” showcasing the possibilities of the Company’s ViewSpot retail display and customer engagement platform. The session will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET followed by a Q&A session and discussion.

Ryan Schrebe, director of Product Management for ViewSpot, will lead the webinar to help mobile network operators (MNOs) and retailers offering mobile devices in their stores understand how they can harness the power of the product. Schrebe will explain how ViewSpot provides compelling content, consistent pricing, and critical data about the customer journey in their stores.

To register for the webinar, please use the link below. If unable to attend the live webinar, a recording will be available upon the event’s completion.

Register for the Webinar: Registration Link

About ViewSpot®

ViewSpot is a powerful retail display management solution that enables wireless carriers and other mobile device retailers to optimize traditional brick-and-mortar retail environments with dynamic digital content experiences. With functionality such as a dynamic pricing portal, centralized content management, patent-pending touchless features, and behavior-based analytics, ViewSpot helps retailers deliver the interactive, self-service shopping experiences digital-first consumers expect. To learn more, visit https://www.smithmicro.com/viewspot.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world with some of these solutions now available to national and international retailers. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to our future business plans and the benefits that we believe our solutions will offer to our customers, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, delay or failure of our customers to accept and deploy our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, delay or failure of our customers’ end users to adopt our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies, and the existence and terms of our convertible notes and related agreements, including that they may restrict our ability to obtain additional financing, and adversely affect our business, financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

