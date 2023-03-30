SmartRIA® Announces Second Strategic Investment Round from Dynasty Financial Partners and MarketCounsel

Strategic investment round from Dynasty Financial Partners and MarketCounsel Supports SmartRIA’s Expansion into Enterprise Compliance Management and Reaffirms Commitment to Industry Partnerships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DynastyFinancialPartners–SmartRIA®, the leading compliance management software provider to registered investment advisors (RIAs), is excited to announce a second strategic investment round from Dynasty Financial Partners and MarketCounsel. This new investment underscores the partnership between the companies and reinforces their commitment to supporting SmartRIA’s continued expansion into enterprise compliance management.

With the new investment, SmartRIA is committed to continuing to accelerate the development and implementation of enterprise functionality that addresses the needs of large financial institutions. Through the ongoing partnership with Dynasty and MarketCounsel, SmartRIA has curated a list of new enterprise functionality that is specifically designed to meet the complex compliance requirements of large organizations.

“SmartRIA is delighted to receive a second strategic investment from Dynasty and MarketCounsel,” said Mac Bartine, CEO of SmartRIA. “This investment will enable us to further our mission of providing best-in-class compliance management solutions to our clients. We are proud to partner with Dynasty and MarketCounsel as we continue to innovate and develop new technology solutions that meet the needs of our clients.”

Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, added, “We are thrilled to reaffirm our partnership with SmartRIA through this second strategic investment round. We have seen firsthand the value that SmartRIA’s technology brings to the financial industry, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and success. Dynasty will continue to selectively make investments in the RIA ecosystem in assets that add value to our RIA clients and the wealth management clients they serve.”

Sam Anderson, Dynasty’s Head of Corporate Development, will be joining SmartRIA’s board of directors. Prior to joining Dynasty, Mr. Anderson was Senior Managing Director and a member of the Management Committee at Medley Management Inc. Before his time at Medley, he served as Head of Commercial Finance M&A within the Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs.

Brian Hamburger, President and CEO of MarketCounsel, said, “RIAs continue to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and risk landscape and the best firms are committed to comprehensive solutions that pair cutting edge technology with domain human expertise to protect their firms. SmartRIA’s innovative compliance management application and their renewed focus on strategic partnerships has created peace of mind for our RIA member firms while making compliance more collaborative and operationally efficient. We are excited to continue our collaboration with SmartRIA and support their growth as they expand their capabilities.”

SmartRIA’s Software as a Partnership® is a testament to the company’s commitment to partnership and collaboration in the development of innovative compliance management solutions. The company recognizes the critical role that industry partnerships have played in its success and looks forward to building on these relationships in the future.

About SmartRIA

SmartRIA is a leading provider of compliance management software for the financial industry. The company’s software solutions enable financial firms to efficiently manage their compliance obligations, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. SmartRIA’s innovative technology and focus on partnerships have made it a trusted partner to financial institutions across the globe.

For more information, visit www.SmartRIA.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform, delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, the company differentiates itself through a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and scale to invest in continuously enhancing its offering, the flexibility and seamlessness afforded by a modular technology solution, its entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

About MarketCounsel Consulting

MarketCounsel is the leading business and regulatory compliance consultancy to the country’s preeminent independent investment advisers throughout all stages of their lifecycle. From its roots in 2000, MarketCounsel has been steadfast in its mission to deliver solutions to the most disruptive challenges faced by entrepreneurs in this fast-growing and highly regulated industry and it has emerged as one of its most effective advocates. From the initial launch of an adviser to its award-winning regulatory compliance management platform, and from its business growth to its succession strategies, MarketCounsel consistently delivers trusted counsel within an extraordinary service experience by leveraging the finest minds in the industry, advanced technologies and sound business processes. The firm’s annual event, the MarketCounsel Summit, has become the premier gathering for the country’s leading growth-oriented, independent wealth management firms and serves as both a spark and catalyst for conversation among the industry’s leaders.

For more information, please visit www.marketcounsel.com.

