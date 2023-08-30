Small Business Sweepstakes from Index by Pinger

Will you be the lucky random winner?

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summer is coming to an end; kids are going back to school, and now many small business owners are redoubling efforts to grow their businesses. To make that effort a little easier, Pinger is kicking off its Fall 2023 Index by Pinger Small Business Sweepstakes. One lucky small business owner entering the sweepstakes will be randomly selected to win $5,000. The sweepstakes starts today and runs through September 30, 2023.





Eligible businesses include side hustlers, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and small businesses of five employees or less. To enter a business owner needs to provide a short description of their business and a one-sentence description of how they would benefit from the $5,000 cash prize. The winner will be randomly drawn and announced from all eligible entries on October 12, 2023.

“Growing a business is an ongoing challenge,” said Harry Pforzheimer, Chief Marketing Officer for Pinger. “So, we are excited to help one lucky business owner get some extra cash to invest in their business, no strings attached.”

The first Index by Pinger Sweepstakes was held in May of this year, and NL Creative Group, based in Chicago, was randomly selected as the winner of the $5,000 prize.

See the full details on how to enter, plus rules, eligibility and conditions here.

About Index by Pinger

Index by Pinger is an all-in-one app solution for managing customer communication with text messaging. Index helps small business owners communicate with their customers from the first contact to collecting reviews and booking follow-up business. With Index, all the communication tools needed to run and grow a business are accessible from a phone, tablet and desktop computer. More information is available at www.getindex.com.

About Pinger

Pinger started the communication app revolution in 2005 by enabling the first smartphones to send free texts. Today, Pinger’s apps power billions of conversations that keep consumers, solopreneurs, and small businesses connected. Pinger’s products—Index, TextFree and Sideline—have been downloaded over 160 million times and sent and received more than 200 billion texts.

Pinger has been named one of Fortune Magazine’s Best Workplaces. It is headquartered in San Jose, California, with remote staff throughout the United States and Europe.

Learn more about Pinger and its apps at www.pinger.com.

