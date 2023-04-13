SIXT USA Earns Distinguished Travel Industry and Advertising Industry Awards

SIXT USA Named Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company in 2023 Wherever Awards and Wins Two Silver OBIE Awards for Creative Excellence in Advertising

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIXT USA, a global leader in premium mobility services, has been named the Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company in the 2023 Wherever Awards and has won two Silver OBIE Awards for creative excellence in out of home (OOH) advertising.

SIXT USA was named the Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company in the 2023 Wherever Awards, conducted by WhereverFamily.com, a trusted source for family travel information. Voting on their favorites in the world of travel, WhereverFamily.com readers selected SIXT for its commitment to providing the best car rental travel experience for families of all sizes and budgets.

In addition, the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) recently announced the winners of the 81st Annual OBIE Awards for creative excellence in out of home advertising design. SIXT USA won two Silver OBIE Awards in the Contextual and Automotive categories for its innovative 3D display installation at Denver International Airport (DEN).

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT USA & Canada: “SIXT is honored to be recognized as the best family-friendly car rental company by WhereverFamily.com readers and for creative excellence in advertising by the OBIE Awards. We look forward to bringing the award-winning SIXT car rental experience to more travelers as we continue our North America expansion.”

SIXT USA & Canada continues to be at the forefront of the car rental industry, providing its customers with high-quality service, innovative technology, and a wide range of vehicles to choose from. With a commitment to excellence in everything it does, SIXT USA is proud to receive these awards and looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to its customers.

Only 12 years after SIXT expanded its business to the U.S., the country is now the largest individual market for SIXT. The company operates 100 rental stations in 22 states and has around 1,200 employees. It now serves 39 of the most important airports for SIXT and increased turnover in the U.S. by more than 60 percent in the first 9 months of 2022. SIXT plans to continue its expansion and bring its premium product and customer service to travelers throughout North America.

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2022, according to preliminary figures, the Sixt Group achieved a record consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 550 million and a significant increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 3.07 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For additional information visit https://about.sixt.com

