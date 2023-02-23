Six Flags Appoints Edithann Velez Ramey as Chief Marketing Officer

ARLINGTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that it has appointed Edithann Velez Ramey as Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 27, 2022. In this role, Ms. Velez Ramey will be responsible for driving and overseeing the company’s marketing strategy, including guest experience, group sales, and sponsorships, as well as driving growth and brand awareness.

“I am pleased to have Edithann join our leadership team. She has an extensive track record of creating strategies that attract customers, build loyalty and showcase brand strengths,” said Selim Bassoul, Six Flags President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience working with fast-growing and established brands will be critical to our success as we continue to invest in the guest experience and grow our company.”

Ms. Velez Ramey brings over 25 years of marketing experience with a proven ability to work with leading hospitality brands. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border Restaurants, where she led marketing, culinary and catering initiatives for the brand through menu optimization, rewards programs and guest experience innovation. Ms. Velez Ramey has also held strategic management roles at TopGolf Entertainment Group, Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy. Throughout her career, Ms. Velez Ramey has worked to reconnect brands with their customers and boost their relevancy through redesigned product offerings, customer pricing incentives, and affordable advertising.

“I am so excited to be joining Six Flags as it continues to revitalize and modernize its renowned parks for millions of families and thrill-seekers,” said Ms. Velez Ramey. “As the company executes on its long-term strategy, I look forward to helping drive attendance and customer loyalty by connecting with our guests in innovative ways.”

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

