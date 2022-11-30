Sitel Group® Releases Biennial CX Study Examining Global Consumer Expectations

The study surveyed 6,000 consumers equally split across six territories, revealing that 78% of consumers are ready to walk away from an organization following a single poor customer experience

70% of consumers do not take into account social activism as a key factor towards brand loyalty

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today released its CX study “Sitel Group CX Landscape 2022: Evolution or Revolution?”, which examines the expectations of consumers amid a rapidly shifting industry landscape and uncertain economy. The data was compiled from the results of a survey completed by over 6,000 consumers equally split across six territories: the U.S., Brazil, the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. The results disclose an apparent disconnect between customer expectations and CX delivery when it comes to the provision of self-service or automated channels, revealing a sense that sliding industry performance for all-around CX quality could be stretching consumers’ patience.

Findings from the report uncovered that companies are still failing to meet consumers’ expectations. In fact, 50% of the consumers surveyed revealed that they have stopped doing business with a brand in the last 12 months due to a negative customer experience. Additionally, 78% of consumers shared that they are ready to walk away from an organization following a single poor customer experience, which was true for customers across all territories surveyed.

“While society has dramatically changed over the past two years, this study shows that customer experience is still the measure of success for consumers across the globe,” says Martin Wilkinson-Brown, CMO of Sitel Group. “Now, more than ever, the meaningful connections that brands are able to make with their customers remain at the heart of their ability to stay competitive and adapt to our increasingly digital world.”

​​Additional findings of the report include:

17% of all respondents (including 30% of 18-24-year-olds) agree that having a strong social media presence is an attribute that demonstrates an organization is focused on delivering a positive customer experience.

Two-fifths of all consumers and half of 25-to-44-year-olds have posted to social media or to a review aggregation site following a disappointing customer experience.

An organization’s culture and stance on environmental and social issues are growing drivers of loyalty, as one-in-five 18-24-year-olds would be prepared to end their relationship with a brand if it demonstrated a lack of commitment to social or environmental causes.

Customers want recognition but need reassurance around their data – less than 40% of all respondents who want personalization will provide an organization with the data to deliver on that expectation.

“In a highly competitive and uncertain economy, understanding your customer is paramount. While it is important that we uphold the standards for corporate social responsibilities, it is clear that the sales process and customer ambassadorship is built on the core principles of a positive customer experience and wanting value for their dollar,” added Wilkinson-Brown.

To learn more about the report or to read it in its entirety, visit www.sitel.com/lp/cx-landscape-2022-evolution-or-revolution.

